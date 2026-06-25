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Vodacom and Amazon launch Prime partnership in SA

Vodacom South Africa has partnered with Amazon South Africa to include Amazon Prime benefits across selected mobile and broadband products, expanding bundled digital services in the local telecoms market.
25 Jun 2026
25 Jun 2026
Source:
Source: Unsplash

The agreement gives eligible Vodacom customers access to Amazon Prime, which combines entertainment, shopping and delivery benefits under a single subscription.

Prime benefits added to Vodacom plans

Under the partnership, customers on Vodacom Red Core, Red Flexi and Red VIP plans will receive access to Amazon Prime benefits.

Vodacom said customers signing up for Home Internet, Mobile Broadband and Fibre packages will also become eligible from August 2026.

Red Flexi customers will receive a three-month trial, while Red Core customers will receive a 12-month trial before standard billing applies.

After the trial period, Amazon Prime will cost R59 per month for eligible users.

Red VIP, Home Internet and Fibre customers will receive ongoing access for as long as they remain eligible, subject to availability of the service.

Prepaid customers will also be able to subscribe and pay using airtime.

Bundled entertainment and shopping services

Amazon Prime includes access to Prime Video content, shopping discounts, early access to deals, and delivery benefits such as same-day and next-day delivery in selected areas.

The service also includes gaming benefits and a Twitch channel subscription through Amazon Luna.

Vodacom said the offering forms part of its broader strategy to expand beyond connectivity into bundled digital services.

Existing Amazon partnership expanded

Vodacom previously introduced Prime Video in South Africa in 2020, followed by Prime Video Mobile Edition in 2022.

The latest agreement expands that relationship into a broader Prime offering across eligible customer segments.

Vodacom said the partnership comes as consumers look for additional value amid ongoing cost-of-living pressures.

Amazon said the partnership strengthens its local presence following its launch in South Africa two years ago, adding that it aims to deepen its role in customers’ daily digital and retail experiences.

Read more: Vodacom, Amazon, Amazon Prime
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