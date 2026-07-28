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Cannes Lions

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#Cannes2026 | Creative Circle Full Circle JHB features Direct and Print Lions

It’s nearly time for the Johannesburg Creative Circle Full Circle event, taking place on Thursday 30 July.
28 Jul 2026
(R to l:) Think Creative Africa, co-founder/CCO, Nkgabiseng Motau, who represented South Africa on the Print and Publishing jury and McCann Joburg group head art director, Khethiwe Makhubo, who represented the country on the Direct Lions jury, will both be sharing their insights at the JHB Creative Circle Full Circle (Image: Lesley Svenson @ Bizcommunity)
(R to l:) Think Creative Africa, co-founder/CCO, Nkgabiseng Motau, who represented South Africa on the Print and Publishing jury and McCann Joburg group head art director, Khethiwe Makhubo, who represented the country on the Direct Lions jury, will both be sharing their insights at the JHB Creative Circle Full Circle (Image: Lesley Svenson @ Bizcommunity)

The event will feature a lineup of Cannes jurors discussing the Direct, Print & Publishing, Glass Lion for Change and the holy grail, Titanium, categories.

Direct Lions

The biggest trend in the Direct Lions category and subcategories was how brave agencies and clients are being with big and small budgets across B2B, B2C and purpose-driven work says McCann Joburg group head art director, Khethiwe Makhubo, who represented the country on the Direct Lions jury.

“There is this collective return to the roots of strategic, insight-led and instinctive advertising, no gimmicks and no frills, even with the pressure to adopt newer mediums and tools like AI.”

Print and Publishing

Think Creative Africa, co-founder/CCO, Nkgabiseng Motau, who represented South Africa on the Print and Publishing jury, says, "In a year dominated by conversations around AI, Print and Publishing celebrated what technology cannot replace: the emotional power of beautifully crafted ideas.

“The most memorable work used physical media and publishing not simply to communicate, but to connect, provoke and inspire."

Cannes trend spotter, Ann Nurock

Also in attendance will be Cannes trend spotter, Ann Nurock, who will examine the festival’s winning campaigns, trends and key learnings.

The Open Chair Lionesses will provide an inspirational view of their experiences of the festival.

Book for the events

The JHB event takes place at the Wits Linder Auditorium.

The Cape Town event on 6 August in Cape Town, at Ster-Kinekor’s Cine 12 at the V&A Waterfront.

For tickets to the events, go to Webtickets

Read more: Direct Lions, Creative Circle, Ann Nurock, McCann, creative awards, Nkgabiseng Motau, Think Creative Africa, Titanium Lion, Khethiwe Makhubo, print and publishing Lions, Glass Lion for Change, Creative Circle Full Circle, #Cannes2026, Cannes 2026
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