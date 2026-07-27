CreativeCircle | Jabulani Sigege's insights into audio and radio

This July and August, the Creative Circle Full Circle 2026 is back, taking place in Johannesburg and Cape Town. Jabulani Sigege, group executive creative director of Machine_, served on the Audio & Radio Jury at the 2026 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

The Creative Circle Full Circle event takes place in July and August.

In the run-up to the event, he explores Cannes and what it takes to win at the festival.

Cannes is a trip. In both senses of the statement. Firstly, it’s a total, if only week-long, immersion into the world of advertising and marketing. You get to see some of the world’s best work up close in the Palais’ basement and on awards evenings, hear from the most eminent thought leaders of our industry and generation, and take in some of the most beautiful views known to man.

Secondly, it takes over 16 hours to get there from South Africa, if you aren’t travelling by Gulfstream or Learjet. Which obviously was me, as Cyril’s (or more specifically, Mzantsi adland’s) economy doesn’t allow for opulence and frills.

Showing up

Despite the limitations our industry has in terms of budgets, compared to our global counterparts – in America and Europe, in particular – we tend to show up on the advertising world stage that is Cannes Lions.

This year, SA managed to bag a couple of silvers and bronzes across various categories. The shortlists also had a deserved Titanium one for the Philipstown WireCar Grand Prix.

A piece many of us are unashamedly envious of, in the way that will drive those with the hunger to want to emulate it and also elevate the bar it has set for integrated campaigns.

Having the honour of being an awarding judge in the Audio & Radio category enabled me to be privy to the kinds of discussions that are had at a global level when it comes to awarding work.

Setting the standard

It’s a task no judge takes lightly, as the panel’s selection of shortlisted and awarded work sets the standard to beat for the following year. If you had to ask all the various judges what that is, here are three standards/criteria:

Culture is key. Tapping into, digging into, mining culture is the unlock to “inevitable” work.

Simple, not simplistic. Consumers and judges aren’t stupid, so don’t treat them as such.

Make it feel inevitable when crafting and perfecting it. As in, leave no doubt in the minds of whoever looks at or experiences the work that it was the best and most innovative solution to the challenge.



The Grand Prix in the Audio & Radio category, Coqui Alarmed, nailed this trifecta. Hyundai, a South Korean brand, endeared itself to Puerto Ricans and amplified their sense of pride through its vehicles.

All by understanding what signals patriotism (the right kind) to the island territory’s inhabitants, and then using its product to educate tourists at their first port of call upon arrival – the car rental.

Reflects a wider trend

This reflected a wider trend of Cannes Lions winners this year, as many had insights and executions that could only come from that particular market.

Which only bodes well for Mzansi, with our wealth of cultural capital waiting to be shared with the world.

The Creative Circle Full Circle

The Creative Circle Full Circle takes place in Johannesburg on 30 July at the Wits Linder Auditorium and showcases the Direct, Print & Publishing, Glass Lion for Change and the holy grail, Titanium, categories.

An equally impressive masterclass takes place on 6 August in Cape Town, at Ster-Kinekor’s Cine 12 at the V&A Waterfront, where the categories of Radio & Audio, Entertainment Lions for Gaming and Glass Lion for Change will be unpacked.

Cannes Trend Spotter, Ann Nurock, will be at the event, unpacking the best of this year’s global winning campaigns, trends and key learnings, while the Lionesses from the Open Chair initiative will provide an inspirational view of their experiences of the festival.

Tickets are available from Webtickets.