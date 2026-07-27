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Toshiba TV enters SA market backed by Hisense support

Toshiba TV has officially launched in South Africa, introducing a range of televisions and electronic accessories backed by Hisense South Africa's distribution and after-sales service network.
27 Jul 2026
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The launch introduces a range of televisions and electronic accessories spanning entry-level to premium models, supported by Hisense South Africa's national after-sales service network, including repairs, warranty claims, spare parts and customer support.

The South African range includes four television series across multiple screen sizes. The V35R Series is positioned as the entry-level offering, while the C350R, M450 and premium Z670R Series add features such as QLED displays, Dolby Vision, gaming modes and enhanced audio technologies.

At the centre of the range is Toshiba TV's Regza Engine image processor, which analyses and optimises picture quality in real time for streaming, gaming and live sports.

According to Hisense South Africa, Toshiba TV's products are designed around the Japanese manufacturing principles of monozukuri, the pursuit of quality craftsmanship, and takumi, which focuses on technical mastery and precision.

"The Japan South Africans already admire is built on craftsmanship, integrity and attention to detail," says Luna Nortje, deputy general manager at Hisense South Africa. "Those same qualities are embedded in every Toshiba product."

The televisions are available through retailers including Makro, Game, HiFi Corp, Takealot, Furnmart, Fair Price and New World, with nationwide distribution supported by Atlas, Rectron and Esquire.

As part of the Hisense Group, Toshiba TV said it will also support community development initiatives in South Africa, building on Hisense South Africa's existing corporate social investment programmes.

These include youth development initiatives linked to the company's Atlantis manufacturing facility, which has created more than 1,000 direct jobs, and recently launched a year-long learnership programme for 100 young people from the local community.

Read more: Toshiba, tvs, Hisense, Hisense South Africa, Luna Nortje
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