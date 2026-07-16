Cannes2026 | Creative Circle’s Full Circle event is back

This July and August, the Creative Circle Full Circle 2026, in partnership with Ster-Kinekor, hosts a selection of jury members, as they take the audience inside the jury rooms, through an inspiring showcase of the top trends, insights and award-winning work from Cannes Lions.

The Creative Circle Full Circle 2026, in partnership with Ster-Kinekor, takes place this July and August and hosts a selection of Cannes jury members

The recent Cannes Lions festival of Creativity, in its 73rd edition, saw 18 jurors from South Africa taking part.

“The Full Circle event not only provides insight and inspiration to the creative industry but also aspiration to compete at the global stage too, by showcasing the very best the world has to offer through the most talented creatives' minds, who serve as jury members,” says Pete Little, deputy chairperson of the Creative Circle and chief creative officer at Publicis Groupe Africa.

Impressive lineup

This impressive lineup will showcase the Direct, Print & Publishing, Glass Lion for Change and the holy grail, Titanium, categories at the Wits Linder Auditorium in Johannesburg on 30 July.

An equally impressive masterclass takes place on 6 August in Cape Town, at Ster-Kinekor’s Cine 12 at the V&A Waterfront, where the categories of Radio & Audio, Entertainment Lions for Gaming and Glass Lion for Change will be unpacked.

Cannes Trend Spotter, Ann Nurock, will be at the event, unpacking the best of this year’s global winning campaigns, trends and key learnings, while the Lionesses from the Open Chair initiative will provide an inspirational view of their experiences of the festival.

Bringing the creative community together

"Once again, this year’s event promises to bring our creative community together to share insights from the global barometer of creativity,” says Kabelo Moshapalo, Creative Circle chairperson and chief creative officer at Ogilvy.

“We will explore what is currently driving consumers and the trends shaping our industry's future—including the topic on everyone’s lips, pros and cons of AI, the new tools empowering creatives and marketers to drive meaningful impact, and the critical shifts we must make to succeed in 2027."

Tickets are available from Webtickets



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As media partner to the Creative Circle SA, we’re proud to publish exclusive daily snapshot updates from Cannes. Don’t miss the first Diary of Creative Circle at Cannes from the SA cohort on the ground in Cannes, every day from 19-24 June! Also Book Now for The Full Circle event, brought to you by the Creative Circle - an inspiring showcase of the top trends, insights and award winning work from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.