#Cannes2026 | Heineken is Creative Brand of the Year
The top agencies and networks of the year were also announced with Heineken being named the Creative Brand of the Year.
Network of the Year:
- Ogilvy
- VML
- TBWA Worldwide
Independent Network of the Year:
- Rethink
- Mother
- Wieden+Kennedy
Agency of the Year:
- LePub, Milan, Italy
- VML, New York, United States
- Rethink, Toronto, Canada
Independent Agency of the Year:
- Rethink, Toronto, Canada
- Isle of Any, New York, United States
- Mother, London, United Kingdom
Palme d'Or:
- MJZ, United States
- Biscuit Filmworks, United Kingdom
- CANADA, Spain
Creative Brand of the Year:
- Heineken
- KitKat
- IKEA
Agency of the Year by Track
Agency of the Year – Classic:
- Rethink, Toronto, Canada
Agency of the Year – Craft:
- TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Los Angeles, United States
Agency of the Year – Engagement:
- LePub, Milan, Italy
Agency of the Year – Entertainment:
- DAVID, New York, United States
Agency of the Year – Experience:
- VML, Warsaw, Poland
Agency of the Year – Good:
- Motion Sickness, Auckland, New Zealand
Agency of the Year – Health:
- Fallon, Minneapolis, United States
Agency of the Year – Strategy:
- Publicis Conseil, Paris, France
Independent Agency of the Year by Track
Independent Agency of the Year – Classic:
- Rethink, Toronto, Canada
Independent Agency of the Year – Craft:
- Isle of Any, New York, United States
Independent Agency of the Year – Engagement:
- Special, Los Angeles, United States
Independent Agency of the Year – Entertainment:
- Wieden+Kennedy, Mexico City, Mexico
Independent Agency of the Year – Experience:
- WESAYHI, Sliema, Malta
Independent Agency of the Year – Good:
- Motion Sickness, Auckland, New Zealand
Independent Agency of the Year – Health:
- Klick Health, Toronto, Canada
Independent Agency of the Year – Strategy:
- Rethink, Toronto, Canada
In-house Agency of the Year
- Apple, Cupertino, United States
- Google Creative Lab, Mountain View, United States
- L'Oréal, New York, United States
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