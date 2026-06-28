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Cannes Lions

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#Cannes2026 | Heineken is Creative Brand of the Year

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has wrapped up with the announcement of Heineken as Creative Brand of the Year, alongside its Film Lions winners and annual rankings of the year’s top agencies and networks. After judges reviewed 1,469 Film Lions entries, 45 Lions were awarded, including two Grand Prix for Claude by Mother London’s Can I Get a Six Pack Quickly? and How Can I Communicate Better with My Mom?.
28 Jun 2026
28 Jun 2026
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

The top agencies and networks of the year were also announced with Heineken being named the Creative Brand of the Year. 

Network of the Year:

  1. Ogilvy
  2. VML
  3. TBWA Worldwide

Independent Network of the Year:

  1. Rethink
  2. Mother
  3. Wieden+Kennedy

Agency of the Year:

  1. LePub, Milan, Italy
  2. VML, New York, United States
  3. Rethink, Toronto, Canada

Independent Agency of the Year:

  1. Rethink, Toronto, Canada
  2. Isle of Any, New York, United States
  3. Mother, London, United Kingdom

Palme d'Or:

  1. MJZ, United States
  2. Biscuit Filmworks, United Kingdom
  3. CANADA, Spain

Creative Brand of the Year:

  1. Heineken
  2. KitKat
  3. IKEA

Agency of the Year by Track

Agency of the Year – Classic:

  1. Rethink, Toronto, Canada

Agency of the Year – Craft:

  1. TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Los Angeles, United States

Agency of the Year – Engagement:

  1. LePub, Milan, Italy

Agency of the Year – Entertainment:

  1. DAVID, New York, United States

Agency of the Year – Experience:

  1. VML, Warsaw, Poland

Agency of the Year – Good:

  1. Motion Sickness, Auckland, New Zealand

Agency of the Year – Health:

  1. Fallon, Minneapolis, United States

Agency of the Year – Strategy:

  1. Publicis Conseil, Paris, France

Independent Agency of the Year by Track

Independent Agency of the Year – Classic:

  1. Rethink, Toronto, Canada

Independent Agency of the Year – Craft:

  1. Isle of Any, New York, United States

Independent Agency of the Year – Engagement:

  1. Special, Los Angeles, United States

Independent Agency of the Year – Entertainment:

  1. Wieden+Kennedy, Mexico City, Mexico

Independent Agency of the Year – Experience:

  1. WESAYHI, Sliema, Malta

Independent Agency of the Year – Good:

  1. Motion Sickness, Auckland, New Zealand

Independent Agency of the Year – Health:

  1. Klick Health, Toronto, Canada

Independent Agency of the Year – Strategy:

  1. Rethink, Toronto, Canada

In-house Agency of the Year

  1. Apple, Cupertino, United States
  2. Google Creative Lab, Mountain View, United States
  3. L'Oréal, New York, United States



For more:

As media partner to the Creative Circle SA, we’re proud to publish exclusive daily snapshot updates from Cannes. Don’t miss the first Diary of Creative Circle at Cannes from the SA cohort on the ground in Cannes, every day from 19-24 June! Also Book Now for The Full Circle event, brought to you by the Creative Circle - an inspiring showcase of the top trends, insights and award winning work from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Read more: advertising awards, Ogilvy, Cannes Lions, Heineken, TBWA, cannes awards, Brand of the Year, Le Pub, #Cannes2026
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