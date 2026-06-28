#Cannes2026 | Heineken is Creative Brand of the Year

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has wrapped up with the announcement of Heineken as Creative Brand of the Year, alongside its Film Lions winners and annual rankings of the year’s top agencies and networks. After judges reviewed 1,469 Film Lions entries, 45 Lions were awarded, including two Grand Prix for Claude by Mother London’s Can I Get a Six Pack Quickly? and How Can I Communicate Better with My Mom?.