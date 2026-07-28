Cannes2026 | Think like a strategist. Get yourself to Cannes Lions

Fifteen years ago, while still figuring out my role in the creative industry, I wanted to know what the pinnacle of this industry is. As a recovering over-achiever I was quote on quote “on brand”. I was told that the pinnacle of being in this industry was not only winning a Cannes Lion award, but being taken to the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity by your agency. Ok. Shap. Achievable, right?

Siwelile Thusi says you must take your own destiny into your own hands. Source: Supplied.

The great barrier to entry

For decades, the advertising industry has operated under a strict, almost feudal hierarchy: only creatives go to Cannes. If you weren't holding the sharp end of a copywriter's pencil or an art director's mouse, the unwritten rule was clear. There was a creative credits system and, in that way, other disciplines weren’t given the permission to go. As the years have passed, and agency budgets have shrunk because of client budgets inversely shrinking… creatives are now left to create and mingle within the borders of Mzansi and the Loeries. This year, a Classic Cannes Pass was €4,465, with a 20% VAT applied on top. That’s anything north of R83, 411 for one pass.

Delusion

I flew to Cannes, pre-pay day, with R43 in my bank account (before you judge, I had euros in cash. Thanks, Mom). That’s the rosèd-glass of delulu it’s going to take to believe that you are worthy of being at the festival. Pay day will find you at Cannes. Delusion and a refusal to believe I didn’t belong at Cannes, was enough to get me there.

Serendipity meets bravado

After coming back from Italy in 2025, I wrote it down on a piece of paper that in 2026 I was going to Cannes Lions. I had no idea how, but I knew that it was going to be somehow.

My dad passed from cancer in 2022 and the estate of Mr Remington Welela Thusi was slowly getting wound up as 2026 began. And there it was… the instruction and money, to invest in my career by specifically going to Cannes Lions, from a far-from-rich dad. To put it frankly, my dad took me to Cannes Lions from the grave.

I tell this extremely sacred story, not for any other reason but to prove this adage true: that opportunity does indeed meet preparation. In the same way, serendipity will indeed meet bravado.

I serendipitously got a Classic pass, through ERA Programme participants, The Good Men Foundation, founded by philanthropist and social entrepreneur Dr Smangaye Xaba, on that Monday at 08h17. Just because of my kindness and ability to read French at the Nice airport. But that’s a story for another day when you bump into me.

Ok, accountant time

Going to Cannes will take financial intention. I will forever be grateful to content creator Ebun Ali’s content and Whatsapp chat-to-chat advice about how it really boils down to one clear decision. A hard yes or a hard no. It is one year until Cannes Lions 2027. Will it be yes, or no for you?

Here are five key ways to get to Cannes.

1. Find ways to save and save big (and together)

Every saved randela counts. Look for aggressive savings vehicles that will give you more, by the time you must cash out and pay for aspects of your Cannes trip.

Good savings: GoTyme Bank savings (you will get 10% interest guaranteed); any fixed deposit account will help with your discipline to not touch that Cannes money. Look at stokvelling with work mates or your girl trip/boys trip crew. Shyft (a forex platform), can then allow you to stretch those euros to make them work harder for you.

Pay for your accommodation first and then return flights. Paying for flights separately means your departing flight is costed in rands, and your returning flights are costed in euros. Not money-smart.

2. Wishlist your potential accommodation and flight options. Be realistic.

Open Bookings.com and Air BnB and create a Cannes 2027 list. Heart all the options you like from September already. If you wait for April 2027 to get serious about accommodation, you will seriously be disappointed. Anything close to the Cannes Lions action shoots straight up in price and the more affordable options drift further up the mountain and away from the shore.

Although not entirely bad. Sometimes even being in the next town like Vallauris (where I was), gives you the holiday you came for, too.

3. Apply for a pass through the Cannes Lions ERA Programme for 2027

A list of good programmes I’ve applied to before:

Cannes Lion See It Be It, Open Chair’s Cannes Lionesses (I was shortlisted this year)

The EMERGE Power of 3 programme

The Cultured Connections Diverse Future Leaders programme, the She Builds Initiative programme in partnership with the WOCO travel platform

The WRDRBE Cannes Lion creator programme.

All of these offered Classic passes. There are obviously many more, but these were my bets.

4. Still no pass? Curate your own Cannes Lions itinerary

One thing that will start to happen closer to Cannes Lions time, is that curated lists of all the brands activating at the festival will start circulating.

Some you can only get into if you have a Lions pass, but MOST, just need an RSVP and you are literally in.

Now, this can be an overwhelming number of events to go through, so you will have to be intentional around why you are going to Cannes. This will shape your personal itinerary.

5.Hack your way around Cannes Lions

RSVP for events that serve food & drinks to save on a few Euros. Brunches, lunches, sundowners. Remember the brands exhibiting have made a huge investment towards your share of heart. And stomach.

Microsoft Gardens, Meta, Salesforce and Pinterest… you have my heart forever.

Democratized permission

The work we have been doing in SA, has been cute. But nowhere near the standard expected at Cannes. I can say this because I’ve finally been there and returned not the same strategist leader that had left. The greatness you walk amongst on that La Croisette promenade is, undeniably palpable, intimidating at best.

We need more South African adlanders at Cannes. We need more South African minds there to raise the floor of our entire domestic industry. That is a fact that will directly correspond with the standard of creative work that will start coming out of South Africa.

And finally, you don’t need permission from an agency, decision-maker or handout giver. The only permission you need, is from you, yourself and wena.

Cannes Lion 2027 is from 21 June to 26 June. See all of you there.



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