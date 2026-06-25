Cannes2026 | Silver for Mtana ka Gogo leads SA's latest wins

Vaseline and VML South Africa’s Mtana ka Gogo has won a Silver Lion at this year’s Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, taking honours in the Social & Creator category under Engagement.

South Africa also picked up two Bronze Lions, with Accenture Song South Africa recognised in Creative Data for The Philipstown WireCar Grand Prix, while Edelman earned a Bronze in PR for The Unburied Casket, created for Women For Change.

VML and Vaseline have won a Silver Cannes Lions. Source: Supplied.

Creative B2B

Creative B2B had 353 entries, two Gold wins, four Silver wins, four Bronze wins and 26 Shortlists.

The Grand Prix went to Sweden Nord and Skyf for The Faroe Islands Space Program.

See all the winners here.

Creative Data

Creative Data had 390 entries, two Gold wins, four Silver wins, six Bronze wins and 26 Shortlists.

Peru took the Grand Prix for Circus Grey and BCP for SOS POS.

See all the winners here.

Direct

Direct had 1,318 entries, seven Gold wins, 13 Silver wins, 21 Bronze wins and 85 Shortlists.

The Grand Prix went to Puerto Rico’s De La Cruz Ogilvy and UVA APP for UVA UVA Bombon.

See all the winners here.

Media

Media had 1,419 entries, seven Gold wins, 16 Silver, 21 Bronze and 96 Shortlists.

Uber Eats and Los Angeles’ Special took the Grand Prix for Build your own Superbowl commercial.

See all the winners here.

PR

PR had 1,151 entries, seven Gold wins, 12 Silver, 17 Bronze and 76 Shortlists.

Burson London and VML London took the Grand Prix for Kitkat’s The KitKat Heist.

See all the winners here.

Social and Creator

Social and Creator had 1402 entries, eight Gold wins, 14 Silver, 21 Bronze and 115 Shortlists.

Le Pub Milan and Le Pub Sao Paulo took the Grand Prix for Heineken with Could have been a Heineken.

See all the winners here.



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