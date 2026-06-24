Cannes2026 | Accenture Song SA wins Silver in Entertainment

Accenture Song’s The Philipstown WireCar Grand Prix for the Philiptown Wirecar Foundation has won a Silver Lions under Innovation in Branded Content in Entertainment Lions.

Accenture Song SA has won Silver at Cannes Lions. Source: YouTube.

Entertainment Lions

Entertainment Lions saw 650 entries with three Gold Wins, six Silver Wins, 10 Bronze and 42 Shortlist. The Grand Prix went to Johannes Leonardo New York and Adidas London for Adidas campaign Original Forever

See the winners here.

Entertainment Lions for Gaming

Entertainment Lions had 213 entries while Gaming saw one Gold, two Silver, four Bronze and 12 Shortlists.

The Grand Prix went to David New York and Clash Royale for Copycats Welcome.

See the winners here.

Entertainment Lions for Music

There were 318 entries with two Gold wins, two Silver wins, seven Bronze wins and 21 Shortlists.

The Grand Prix went to Johannes Leonardo New York and Adidas London for Adidas campaign Original Forever/

See the winners here.

Entertainment Lions for Sports

Entertainment Lions for Sports saw 657 entries with three Gold wins, six Silver wins, 11 Bronze wins and 49 Shortlists.

The Grand Prix went to Peru’s McCann Lima for Club Deportivo Municipal for The thousand sponsors of Muni.

See the winners here.



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