    H&M's A/W26 collection fuses 70s Glamour with 90s Edge

    H&M’s upcoming A/W26 collection takes the glamorous spirit of the 70s and infuses it with the rebellious energy of the 90s, creating a playful yet refined eclecticism.
    10 Mar 2026
    10 Mar 2026
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    A/W26 consists of two drops, with the first chapter looking to the cultural revolution of late 90s Britain when a range of boundary-defying creatives, artists, musicians and style icons redefined self-expression and attitude.

    Silhouettes and moods pay homage to the UK, with flashes of Brit Pop and London subculture appearing in twists on heritage patterns, decadent romance, and chic sporty separates.

    The collection offers refined yet fresh colour stories, versatile styling options, and a mix of elevated and everyday pieces that invite customers to experiment.

    Models of the moment Mona Tougaard, Vittoria Ceretti, Alex Consani, Sora Choi and Angelina Kendall front the campaign, styled by Jacob K and shot in London by Anthony Seklaoui and Mitch Ryan.

    “The A/W26 collection is rich in references: from Britpop through to 90s high fashion icons and leaders. It’s a celebration of culture, style, sound, art, and London’s rule-breaking spirit,” says Eliana Masgalos, designer: H&M Womenswear.

    The first chapter of H&M’s A/W26 collection is available in South Africa from 19 March and will be available at all H&M stores nationwide and online via Superbalist.

    Let's do Biz