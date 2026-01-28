Entries to H&M Design Award now open to 8 new countries; SA included

H&M has announced the return of the H&M Design Award, reaffirming its long-standing commitment to creativity, self-expression, and the future of fashion.

Image supplied

After a brief hiatus, the award comes back with an expanded global vision, offering emerging designers meaningful financial support, industry access, and mentorship at a critical stage of their careers.

The award recognises outstanding design talent whose work demonstrates exceptional creativity, innovation, technical skill, and a commitment to sustainability and forward-thinking fashion. It reflects H&M Group’s belief that new ideas and emerging voices are essential to shaping a more inclusive and responsible fashion industry.

A more global and inclusive platform

This year’s edition marks the most international iteration of the award to date.

The H&M Design Award is now open to BA and MA students from more than 60 participating fashion schools across 25 countries.

Eight new countries have joined the programme, including South Africa, Australia, Mexico, Poland, Spain, and Colombia, significantly broadening its global reach.

In South Africa, students from Stadio School of Fashion, Fedisa Fashion School, and Design Academy of Fashion (DAF) have been invited to participate, offering local emerging designers access to a globally recognised platform.

Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative advisor at H&M, says the award reflects the company’s core values.

“I’m thrilled to be relaunching the H&M Design Award. It connects to the heart of everything the H&M Group values: new talent, fresh ideas, and a democratised vision of fashion. The award helps aspiring designers at a pivotal and expensive moment in their journey—before starting their careers or businesses. Now more than ever, young people need support and encouragement, which is why I’m especially proud that this year’s award is our most global and inclusive yet.”

Industry recognition and career-defining support

The winner of the H&M Design Award will be selected by a jury of fashion industry leaders and will receive a €150,000 endowment, alongside a year-long, tailored mentorship programme. The mentorship covers key areas such as sustainability and circularity, production, marketing, and PR—equipping the recipient with practical knowledge and access to industry networks.

In addition, the winning collection will be produced and sold in selected H&M stores worldwide and online, offering unparalleled exposure. Eight finalists will also receive a €10,000 endowment each, providing further support to emerging talent.

Past winner Richard Quinn, who received the award in 2017, highlights its impact: “The H&M Design Award is an important and inspiring initiative. It was an incredible opportunity to connect with industry figures and to have a platform that showcases your work to a wide audience. The award continues to look to the future, encouraging and supporting the designers of tomorrow.”

A proven track record of talent

Previous winners of the H&M Design Award include Minju Kim, Richard Quinn, Stefan Cooke, Priya Ahluwalia, and Sabine Skarule — designers who have gone on to build influential international careers.

Past jurors have included Imran Ahmed, Olivier Rousteing, Erdem Moralioglu, Nick Knight, Lily Allen, and Camille Charrière, underscoring the award’s credibility and industry significance.

How to Apply

Applications for the H&M Design Award open on 29 January 2026 at designaward.hm.com. Eligible students from participating schools are invited to submit their portfolios digitally. Twenty (20) semi-finalists will be selected and announced in October.

As the award returns with renewed energy and an expanded global footprint, the H&M Design Award continues to position itself as a powerful catalyst for emerging designers—supporting creativity, sustainability, and the future of fashion on a truly international stage.