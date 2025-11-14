2025 Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards: Check out the 24 finalists

The finalists of the 2025 Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards have been announced. The awards are back in their seventh year to honour designers, makers, and changemakers advancing a more sustainable, inclusive, and creative fashion scene in South Africa and the rest of Africa.

The new Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards jury selected this year's 24 finalists. Image supplied.

The awards recognise innovation, sustainability and integrity across nine categories — from emerging design and material innovation to retail and trans-seasonal design.

Deeper sense of responsibility

Every year, the finalists showcase a growing commitment to local production, circular design, and social impact.

“With the seventh edition of the awards, the ecosystem of African sustainable fashion grows, with a deeper sense of responsibility towards fashion entrepreneurs, businesses, creatives and designers,” says Jackie May, founder of Twyg.

“We know the work and intention that goes into every collection, every garment and every business.

"We need to acknowledge and share this labour of care with our readers and the wider fashion market.”

This year’s finalists were selected by a new Twyg Awards jury, appointed for 2025 to 2027, comprising seven respected voices from South Africa, Kenya, Germany, and the United States.

Collectively, they represent experience across fashion, sustainability, climate, business, and design.

The jury decided not to select finalists (or a winner) for the Farm-to-Fashion Award, as none of the nominees met the category's criteria sufficiently.

The 2025 jury includes Martina Glomb (Germany), Bee Diamondhead (South Africa), Idelle Taye (United States/Cameroon), Stella Hertantyo (South Africa), Silvia Tonui (Kenya) and Bielle Bellingham (South Africa).

John Shija and Elisabeth Makumbi adjudicated the judging process.

Meet the 2025 finalists

Accessory Award

Earth Age



Changing Facets



Nic&Nic

Emerging Designer Award presented by H&M

Casbeth



Makhudai



Kleinmuis

Innovative Design and Materials Award presented by Polo South Africa

Sealand



Ballo



Botanical Nomad

Merchants on Long Pan-African Artisanal Award

WOTE K.I. Design



AAKS



Osei Duro

Retail Award

The Sewing Café



Thrift Fest



Vintage with Love

Student Award

The_Collectn



Carlize van Zyl



The Odd

Tastemaker Award

Innocent Ndlovu



Lethabo ‘Boogy’Maboi



Yasmin Furmie

Trans-seasonal Design Award

Boyde



Wanda Lephoto



MmusoMaxwell

The winners will be announced at an event in Cape Town, hosted by Khensani Mohlatlole, writer, fibre artist, and fashion historian, on 27 November 2025.