2025 Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards: Check out the 24 finalists
The awards recognise innovation, sustainability and integrity across nine categories — from emerging design and material innovation to retail and trans-seasonal design.
Deeper sense of responsibility
Every year, the finalists showcase a growing commitment to local production, circular design, and social impact.
“With the seventh edition of the awards, the ecosystem of African sustainable fashion grows, with a deeper sense of responsibility towards fashion entrepreneurs, businesses, creatives and designers,” says Jackie May, founder of Twyg.
“We know the work and intention that goes into every collection, every garment and every business.
"We need to acknowledge and share this labour of care with our readers and the wider fashion market.”
This year’s finalists were selected by a new Twyg Awards jury, appointed for 2025 to 2027, comprising seven respected voices from South Africa, Kenya, Germany, and the United States.
Collectively, they represent experience across fashion, sustainability, climate, business, and design.
The jury decided not to select finalists (or a winner) for the Farm-to-Fashion Award, as none of the nominees met the category's criteria sufficiently.
The 2025 jury includes Martina Glomb (Germany), Bee Diamondhead (South Africa), Idelle Taye (United States/Cameroon), Stella Hertantyo (South Africa), Silvia Tonui (Kenya) and Bielle Bellingham (South Africa).
John Shija and Elisabeth Makumbi adjudicated the judging process.
Meet the 2025 finalists
Accessory Award
- Earth Age
- Changing Facets
- Nic&Nic
Emerging Designer Award presented by H&M
- Casbeth
- Makhudai
- Kleinmuis
Innovative Design and Materials Award presented by Polo South Africa
- Sealand
- Ballo
- Botanical Nomad
Merchants on Long Pan-African Artisanal Award
- WOTE K.I. Design
- AAKS
- Osei Duro
Retail Award
- The Sewing Café
- Thrift Fest
- Vintage with Love
Student Award
- The_Collectn
- Carlize van Zyl
- The Odd
Tastemaker Award
- Innocent Ndlovu
- Lethabo ‘Boogy’Maboi
- Yasmin Furmie
Trans-seasonal Design Award
- Boyde
- Wanda Lephoto
- MmusoMaxwell
The winners will be announced at an event in Cape Town, hosted by Khensani Mohlatlole, writer, fibre artist, and fashion historian, on 27 November 2025.