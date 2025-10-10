South Africa
    New jury revealed for Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards

    A newly appointed jury has been announced for the Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards for the 2025, 2026 and 2027 editions.
    10 Oct 2025
    Source:
    Source: https://twyg.co.za/awards

    “Although we respect and admire all our judges, we believe it’s important to refresh the jury every three years,” says Jackie May, founder of Twyg.

    “This not only injects new energy and diverse perspectives into the process, but also ensures designers benefit from fresh eyes and new expertise.”

    A global jury with diverse expertise

    The new jury brings together a mix of local and international leaders in media, fashion, sustainability, design, business, and climate advocacy.

    Judges for the next three years include:

    • Martina Glomb (Germany): Professor of Fashion Design at Hochschule Hannover, founder of the USE-LESS Centre for Sustainable Strategies, and former designer for Vivienne Westwood’s Anglomania and Red Label lines.
    • Bee Diamondhead (South Africa): Creative director, stylist and fashion editor whose work has defined an era in South African fashion and beyond.
    • Idelle Taye (United States/Cameroon): Founder of Guzangs, a platform celebrating and empowering African artisans through global fashion storytelling.
    • Stella Hertantyo (South Africa): Communications lead at African Climate Alliance, writer and former co-host of the Conscious Style Podcast.
    • Silvia Tonui (Kenya): Business strategist and creative economy practitioner who has led initiatives such as the British Council’s Creative DNA.
    • Bielle Bellingham (South Africa): Business and Brand Director at Chommies, cultural strategist, and former editor of ELLE Decoration.


    Twyg’s awards adjudicator Elisabeth Makumbi (South Africa) returns for her six year. Makumbi is a management consultant at Bridgespan and admitted attorney, with expertise in circular economy, climate, and social impact.

    Collectively, this jury embodies Twyg’s mission to drive innovation, inclusivity, and sustainability in African fashion while connecting it to global conversations.

    sustainable fashion, fashion awards, Jackie May, Twyg, Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards, Bielle Bellingham
    Let's do Biz