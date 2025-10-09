VML Birdwatching at The Loeries | Episode 2: Katherine Madley on the state of retail

The Loeries radio jury member and executive for brand, marketing and digital at Pick n Pay, Katherine Madley, chatted to VML Birdwatching at the Loeries with Bizcommunity on the state of retail.

Always passionate about the creative industry, Madley says it is the responsibility of the agency and the marketer to do good work and work well together, because "we owe it to our consumers".

She also gives insight into the selection of Halo and Second Rodeo as their new retail agencies.

Listen to this and more, such as her take on creative, the state of retail and the importance of agency-marketer relations.