South Africa
Loeries Creative Week
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Loeries Creative Week

Latest news | Galleries | www.loeries.com | Loeries 2024 Special Edition Newsletter #1, #2, #3, #4

VML Birdwatching at The Loeries | Episode 2: Katherine Madley on the state of retail

The Loeries radio jury member and executive for brand, marketing and digital at Pick n Pay, Katherine Madley, chatted to VML Birdwatching at the Loeries with Bizcommunity on the state of retail.
Danette BreitenbachBy Danette Breitenbach
9 Oct 2025
9 Oct 2025
VML Birdwatching at The Loeries | Episode 2: Katherine Madley on the state of retail

Always passionate about the creative industry, Madley says it is the responsibility of the agency and the marketer to do good work and work well together, because "we owe it to our consumers".

She also gives insight into the selection of Halo and Second Rodeo as their new retail agencies.

Listen to this and more, such as her take on creative, the state of retail and the importance of agency-marketer relations.

Read more: retail, advertising awards, digital, Pick n Pay, The Loerie Awards, the Loeries, Danette Breitenbach, omnichannel, Katherine Madley
Share this article
NextOptions

About Danette Breitenbach

Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
TopicsNext
Related
Top stories
More news
Let's do Biz