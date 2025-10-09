South Africa
Loeries Creative Week
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Loeries Creative Week

Latest news | Galleries | www.loeries.com | Loeries 2024 Special Edition Newsletter #1, #2, #3, #4

VML Birdwatching at The Loeries | Episode 1: Insights from the jury presidents

The Loeries 2025 in-person jury judging session took place on Monday and Tuesday, 6 and 7 October, in Cape Town. VML Birdwatching at the Loeries with Bizcommunity caught up with some of the jury presidents to glean some of the highlights of the entries and what constitutes a winning entry.
Danette BreitenbachBy Danette Breitenbach
9 Oct 2025
9 Oct 2025
VML Birdwatching at The Loeries | Episode 1: Insights from the jury presidents

Matthew Bull, global chief creative advisor at AB InBev and jury president for film, film craft, and integrated, says the film entries reflected averageness, but he notes, "Don't feel bad; it is a global epidemic".

Merlee Jayme, founder and chief creative officer of Jayme Headquarters, and jury president digital and digital craft, speaks about finding innovation in digital and how difficult this can be.

Mike Dubrick, chief creative officer and partner of Rethink and jury president OOH, PR, Live, chief creative officer and partner of Rethink says live events are showing a resurgence and brands are getting on board.

Katja Thielen, co-founder and creative director of Together Design and jury president design, explains how design works in the creative sector.

Read more: Film, advertising awards, digital, Live, Matthew Bull, The Loerie Awards, events, design, brand communications, OOH, creative industry, marketing awards, Film Craft, Danette Breitenbach, Rethink, creative awards, PR, Merlee Jayme, Katja Thielen, AB In Bev
Share this article
NextOptions

About Danette Breitenbach

Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
TopicsNext
Related
Top stories
More news
Let's do Biz