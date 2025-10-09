VML Birdwatching at The Loeries | Episode 1: Insights from the jury presidents

The Loeries 2025 in-person jury judging session took place on Monday and Tuesday, 6 and 7 October, in Cape Town. VML Birdwatching at the Loeries with Bizcommunity caught up with some of the jury presidents to glean some of the highlights of the entries and what constitutes a winning entry.

Matthew Bull, global chief creative advisor at AB InBev and jury president for film, film craft, and integrated, says the film entries reflected averageness, but he notes, "Don't feel bad; it is a global epidemic".

Merlee Jayme, founder and chief creative officer of Jayme Headquarters, and jury president digital and digital craft, speaks about finding innovation in digital and how difficult this can be.

Mike Dubrick, chief creative officer and partner of Rethink and jury president OOH, PR, Live, chief creative officer and partner of Rethink says live events are showing a resurgence and brands are getting on board.

Katja Thielen, co-founder and creative director of Together Design and jury president design, explains how design works in the creative sector.