Loeries2025 and City of Cape Town drive creative industry

Opening the Loeries Creative Week at the Mayor’s Brunch, the City of Cape Town’s executive mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, says the creative economy is a key part of the City’s vision to be a centre of hope and opportunity.

The Mayor’s Brunch took place at The Bungalow in Clifton and is sponsored by Primedia.

In his address to South Africa and the Middle East’s top creatives, agency owners and marketers, Hill-Lewis says the City and Loeries partnership is part of the City's wider vision to be a hub for sustainable economic growth.

The City first hosted the awards in 2025, and this is the third and last year of the Loeries partnership with the City. Hill-Lewis expressed the desire to pursue the partnership going forward.

“This year is the 47th Loeries, and I hope we will celebrate the 50th Loeries in three years in Cape Town.”

The creative capital

He calls the city’s hosting of the Loeries “an affirmation of Cape Town’s status as a creative capital, not only in South Africa, but globally”.

Over the next few days, he says, “the creative pulse of our country and our continent will beat strongest right here in Cape Town.”

He explains that this is not only about the awards ceremony itself and all of the hard work that the judges have already done.”

“It is about the master classes on innovation in the creative industry, lessons on how to stay relevant in an ever-shifting realm of storytelling, media and technology and all of the other things on offer this week.

“This is a programme that reflects both the cutting edge of the industry and its bright future.”

He adds, “Our streets are home to some of the most celebrated advertising agencies, production houses, recording studios, animation studios, design companies and more."

Nurturing future creative leaders

“We are proud to be home to award-winning talent, but equally proud of the educational institutions nurturing tomorrow's creative leaders.”

“It is about creating work, growing businesses, offering young people opportunities to build wonderful and fulfilling careers, and making the City a hub for sustainable economic growth, particularly in industries that align with the energy, creativity and aspirations of our young population.”

He expands on this, saying that Cape Town's advertising schools are investing in skills, in vision and in the kind of future that young creators across the continent deserve.

“It is great to see the Young Creatives Forum on the Creative Week programme, a space that invites and inspires the next generation of creative minds.

“It is this blend of mentorship, innovation and celebration that makes the lures not just an award show, but a full-hearted festival of ideas, talents and ambition, in a great place.”

Making a difference

Preetesh Sewjah, the CEO of the Loerie Awards, says that the Loeries are a non-profit organisation.

"Every single dollar we earn as an organisation goes back into our industry and our community across Africa and the Middle East, ensuring that we make a difference in our industry and remain powerful, allowing us to continue the good work we're doing."

He adds that the Loeries have contributed R360m to the GDP of the City of Cape Town.

He thanked all the Loeries' partners. "I hope you take a moment just to appreciate all of these amazing brands that have taken the time to be a part of this industry."

Loeries Creative Week

Loeries Creative Week takes place at the Homecoming Centre.

Wednesday, 8 October

Publicis Masterclass: What's Your Obsession? Why ideas, people, and culture should be yours, 12:30 pm at Homecoming (Avalon room)



Publicis Student Expo Opens, 1:30 pm at Homecoming (Bit’s n Pieces 360 room)



Design Masterclass: If everyone is creative, what are we? Creativity Democratised, 2 pm at Homecoming (Workshop room)



SAB ABInBev Masterclass: Culture as Currency, 2 pm at Homecoming (Avalon room)



Dentsu x MiC Masterclass: Business of Belonging: Is Cultural Capital Paying Off?, 3:30 pm at Homecoming (Avalon room)

Thursday, 9 October

Loeries Young Creatives Brunch, 9 am to 4 pm at Homecoming (Workshop room)



Creative Circle Masterclass, 9:30 am at Homecoming (Star room)



Heineken Masterclass: Ignite your leadership spark to elevate Creativity, 11 am at Homecoming (Star room )



SABC Masterclass: Clicks & Culture: The Art of LanguageM, 12:30 pm at Homecoming (Star room)



SAB ABInBev Masterclass: It’s a Kind of Magic 2 pm at Homecoming, Star



eMedia Masterclass: Your Next Loeries Win Starts Here, 3:30 pm at Homecoming (Star room)



The Loeries Awards night 1, 6-10pm at the Cape Town City Hall

Friday, 10 October

Loeries International Seminar of Creativity, 9:30am-4:30pm at Homecoming (Star room)



The Loeries Awards night 2, 6-10pm at the Cape Town City Hall



The Loeries Official Afterparty, after 10pm at Cabo Beach

For more information about Loeries Creative Week and to register for events, please visit the Loeries website