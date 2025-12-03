H&M and Stella McCartney reunite for a sustainable fashion revolution in 2026

The announcement of this pioneering collaboration comes almost exactly 20 years to the day Stella McCartney and H&M’s debut partnership launched, in November 2005 – H&M’s second-ever design collaboration.

Stella McCartney. Image supplied

Launching in Autumn 2026, the collection will feature certified, responsible materials – many of which are recycled – showcasing examples of alternatives for conventional fabrics and textiles.

The edit also celebrates McCartney’s design DNA, with signature styles, iconic silhouettes and house codes pulled from chapters in the story of her brand.

On 1 December, stars from the fashion, tech and music worlds unveiled a first glimpse of the collaborative collection, at the Fashion Awards in London. Amelia Gray, Anitta, Emily Ratajkowski, Yasmin Wijnaldum, Bel Priestley, Alton Mason and Kiara Nirghin were all in attendance, dressed in looks from the upcoming collection.

This new partnership marks a reconceptualisation of the H&M designer collaboration, extending the dialogue beyond the creation of a collection and placing a specific focus on advocating sustainability, through discussion, debate and action.

A new Insights Board

A key part of the collaboration involves starting up a new Insights Board – an initiative bringing together different voices and perspectives from across the fashion industry, to create a space for curiosity and listening.

The Insights Board aims to find new ways for brands, and for the industry as a whole, to influence and ideate change, as well as to further raise awareness for animal welfare and innovation-driven solutions.

The aim of the collaboration, from the collection through to the Insights Board, is meaningful dialogue, exceptional design, and long-lasting impact. Central to McCartney’s and H&M’s vision is the belief that sustainability must remain something that the fashion industry talks about, in a way that promotes transparency, discussion and, most importantly, hope.

“I’m excited to reunite with H&M 20 years after our first collaboration. Reworking pieces from my archive brought back so much energy and joy. This second partnership feels like a chance to look at how far we’ve come on sustainability, cruelty-free practices and conscious designs - and to stay honest about how far we still have to go, together. I am thrilled to have H&M join me on this road, real change only happens when we push from both the outside and the inside, and I’ve always believed in infiltrating from within to move the industry forward,” says McCartney

“Stella is a true groundbreaker. From the start, she disrupted fashion with designs that put forward a rule-breaking femininity. This collection is full of must-have pieces that nod to that legacy. Stella’s moral compass and tireless commitment to sustainable practices have long inspired all of us at H&M, so it’s an honour to partner with her on such an ambitious project,” adds Ann-Sofie Johansson, H&M

The Stella McCartney H&M collection will launch in South Africa in Autumn 2026.