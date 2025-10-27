South Africa
ESG Infrastructure, Innovation & Technology
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

CatchwordsFibre CircleOxford University PressOnPoint PRRainbow ChickenThe Greater Tygerberg PartnershipWWF South AfricaESG Africa ConferenceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    H&M Foundation explores the power of early-stage innovation

    What would the textile industry look like if more bold innovations were scaled earlier? In collaboration with Accenture and the 2025 Global Change Award winners, the H&M Foundation unveiled its reimagined System Map in the From Signals to Systems Change report. The map — which builds on Actor Network Theory — visualises how early-stage innovation could drive a just and net-zero textile future.​
    27 Oct 2025
    27 Oct 2025
    Image credit: H&M Foundation
    Image credit: H&M Foundation

    From Signals to Systems Change explores how early ideas can become a catalyst for a just and decarbonised textile future.

    It maps the key forces reshaping fashion — from AI and geopolitics to resource scarcity and biodiversity loss — calling on industry leaders, investors, and policymakers to recognise their place in an interconnected system.

    “If we don’t see the system, we can’t change it, and that’s exactly what this work helps us do,” says Annie Lindmark, programme director, innovation at the H&M Foundation.

    “By looking at the fashion system as it is today and reimagining what it could become, we visualised how scaling early-stage innovations might ripple across the industry.

    “Our hope is that different stakeholders will explore the System Map and ask themselves where in the system they have the most power to influence change, and in doing so, ignite new sparks of transformation.”​

    To understand what early-stage innovation can achieve at scale, Accenture applied its 360° value approach to estimate the potential impact of four Global Change Award 2025 winners: Loom, PulpaTronics, Renasens, and The Revival Circularity Lab.

    The findings show that when small ideas are supported early, they can deliver outsized returns for both climate and communities.

    By 2050, their innovations could:

    • Save 570,000 tonnes of CO² annually, equal to the life-cycle emissions of 170 million cotton T-shirts.
    • Save 160 billion litres of water, enough for the annual drinking needs of 200 million people.
    • Create 30,000 designer jobs and reduce 3,000 tonnes of e-waste each year.

    Check out the reimagined System Map and report here.

    Read more: fashion, e-waste, H&M, innovation, sustainable fashion, Accenture, Loom, biodiversity loss, circular economy, resource scarcity, AI, H&M Foundation, circular fashion, geopolitics, net-zero, Global Change Award, Annie Lindmark
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz