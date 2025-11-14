Cox Yeats recognised in the 17th edition of Best Lawyers in South Africa

Cox Yeats has been honoured in the 17th edition of the Best Lawyers in South Africa, with lawyers from across its national offices recognised for their outstanding expertise.

This achievement highlights the firm’s depth of specialist expertise and its ongoing commitment to delivering high-calibre legal counsel across key practice areas. It also underscores the professional regard Cox Yeats’ lawyers command within the legal community and the consistent excellence they bring to clients across diverse industries.

The following Cox Yeats partners and consultants have been acknowledged for their professional excellence:

Andrew Clark, managing partner: Insurance Law; Maritime & Shipping Law

Andrew is dual-qualified in Insurance Law and Maritime & Shipping Law. He handles complex insurance matters, shipping litigation, logistics claims and marine risk. His cross-disciplinary expertise enables clients to benefit from a holistic view of transport, insurance and risk management.

Aideen Ross, partner: Insurance Law

Aideen is newly listed this year in Insurance Law. Her recognition reflects her growing reputation in the insurance space and her ability to provide value-added advice to insurers and insureds alike.

Alastair Hay, consultant: Construction Law; Corporate Law

Alastair brings dual specialisms in Construction Law and Corporate Law. He supports clients on construction-related corporate transactions and governance issues in the built-environment space, connecting the technical world of construction with the corporate imperative.

Christine Seger, partner: Corporate Law; Insurance Law; Litigation

Christine has over 25 years of litigation experience. She has successfully represented insurers, listed companies, and major corporates in complex commercial disputes, arbitrations, and mediations, with a focus on insurance, insolvency, and property-related matters.

David Vlček, partner: Construction Law

David focuses on Construction Law. He represents clients in major construction projects, claims and disputes. His in-depth knowledge of construction contracts and risk profiles positions him as a trusted adviser in the built-environment sector.

Emili Souris, partner: Real Estate Law

Emili specialises in Real Estate Law. She advises on property acquisitions, developments, leasing structures and property investment strategies. Her client-facing experience and practical legal skills support clients in the dynamic property market.

Gareth Cremen, partner: Insolvency & Reorganisation Law; Insurance Law

Gareth has extensive experience in restructuring, insolvency, and debt recovery, advising corporates, banks, and creditors on business rescue, restructurings, and commercial disputes. With broad cross-sector insight, he helps clients manage financial distress and insurance-related challenges through strategic, pragmatic solutions that protect business continuity.

Gary Pritchard, partner: Arbitration & Mediation; Construction Law

Gary has dual specialism, enabling him to guide clients through alternative-dispute-resolution pathways as well as construction-industry challenges, delivering flexible outcomes.

Laura Kelly, partner: Insurance Law

Laura focuses on Energy and Natural Resources, with expertise in oil and gas, renewables, concession and power purchase agreements, construction, and regulatory matters. She advises major organisations, including listed entities, in South Africa and abroad.

Michael Jackson, partner: Empowerment & Transformation Law; Mergers & Acquisitions Law; Private Equity Law

Michael advises on empowerment and transformation initiatives, M&A transactions, and private-equity structures. His expertise spans equity stakes, shareholder agreements, and transformation compliance, making him a go-to for clients engaging in strategic transactions with empowerment overlays.

Mongezi Mpahlwa, partner: Litigation

Mongezi has over a decade of experience in corporate and commercial dispute resolution, insolvency, and public finance law. He advises clients in sectors such as banking, mining, infrastructure, and telecommunications on complex litigation, arbitrations, and regulatory matters.

Peter Barnard, partner: Construction Law

Peter advises on major infrastructure and building projects, construction disputes, contract drafting and risk allocation in the construction sector. His extensive experience in advising both principals and contractors positions him as a leader in this field.

Randhir Naicker, partner: Litigation

Randhir has been newly listed this year in Litigation. He is noted for his robust advocacy, critical analysis of disputes and strategic litigation handling on behalf of major clients. His recognition reflects the strength of our litigation offering.

Richard Hoal, partner: Construction Law

Richard is recognised as a leader in construction and engineering law, with extensive experience advising employers, contractors, and professionals on contract negotiation, risk management, and dispute resolution across South Africa and internationally.

Robin Westley, partner: Real Estate Law

Robin advises on large-scale property portfolios, commercial leases, developments and real-estate transactions. His pragmatic legal advice helps clients navigate property complexities with confidence.

Roger Green, consultant: Real Estate Law

Roger has longstanding experience in property development, commercial leasing, acquisitions and disposals, and provides trusted advice in the real estate sector for investors, developers and landlords.

Thys Scheepers, partner: Insolvency & Reorganisation Law

Thys advises both distressed entities and creditors, guiding restructurings, business rescue processes and formal insolvency proceedings. His practical, solutions-driven approach helps clients through challenging financial and operational transitions.

This recognition reaffirms Cox Yeats’ position as one of South Africa’s leading law firms, known for its sector-focused expertise, professional excellence and consistent delivery of strategic, value-driven legal advice to its clients.

Read the full announcement here.



