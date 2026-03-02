South Africa
Legal Law Practice
    Cox Yeats recognises emerging leaders in 2026 promotion announcements

    Cox Yeats announces a series of senior promotions effective 1 March 2026, reflecting the firm’s continued investment in developing exceptional legal talent and strengthening its leadership bench across practice areas.
    Issued by Cox Yeats
    2 Mar 2026
    As part of this round of promotions, Steven Saunders has been appointed as a partner of the firm. A member of the firm’s Business Rescue, Restructuring and Insolvency practice, Saunders has advised clients on complex restructuring mandates, distressed transactions and significant commercial matters. His work demonstrates strong technical capability, commercial awareness and the ability to navigate challenging stakeholder environments with clarity and discipline. His appointment to partnership reflects the confidence of the firm in his contribution to the practice and its future growth.

    In addition, the firm confirmed the promotion of Jennifer Smit, Micaela Brown, Ross Booth, and Harshita Kapoor to the position of senior associate. These promotions reflect sustained technical excellence, increasing responsibility on complex mandates and a demonstrated ability to deliver strategic, commercially grounded advice to clients.

    Smit has developed significant experience advising on complex legal matters within her practice, contributing to high-value transactions and disputes requiring detailed legal analysis and strategic input. Brown has established herself as a trusted adviser to clients, bringing strong commercial acumen and sound judgement to multifaceted instructions.

    Booth has played a key role in demanding matters involving intricate legal and regulatory considerations, consistently managing significant workstreams and supporting senior leadership on complex engagements. Kapoor has advised on a broad range of matters within her portfolio, providing clear, solution-oriented guidance aligned to clients’ operational and business objectives.

    Each of these lawyers has demonstrated the capability to operate at a senior level, delivering substantive client impact and strengthening their respective practice areas. Their advancement also reflects the depth of talent within the firm and Cox Yeats’ continued commitment to merit-based progression and the development of leadership from within.

    These appointments form part of the firm’s broader strategy to ensure continuity, depth and succession across its national platform. Serving clients across sectors including construction, insurance, shipping, property and restructuring, Cox Yeats places strong emphasis on combining legal rigour with commercial insight and long-term client relationships.

    Commenting on the promotions, Andrew Clark, managing partner, noted: “Our growth is driven by the calibre of our people. These promotions reflect sustained excellence, commitment to our clients and confidence in the next generation of leaders at Cox Yeats.”

    Congratulations once again to Steven Saunders on his appointment to partnership and Jennifer Smit, Micaela Brown, Ross Booth and Harshita Kapoor on their promotions to senior associate. Cox Yeats looks forward to their continued contribution as the firm builds on its reputation for independent legal insight and sustained client partnerships.

    Cox Yeats
    Cox Yeats is a leading South African law firm, with offices in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town. Our expert partners work across 15 different industries and our collaborative spirit means our one legal platform can serve a range of requirements. With insight and pragmatism, we tailor our approach specifically to the needs of each client, providing solutions that are efficient, effective and always strategically considered.
