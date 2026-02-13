Cox Yeats recognised in Chambers & Partners 2026 rankings

The 2026 results include improved firm rankings in both Insurance and Restructuring & Insolvency, alongside continued recognition for the firm’s established Shipping practice. Chambers’ rankings are based on independent research and in-depth client interviews, making the results a strong endorsement of the firm’s technical expertise, commercial approach and client service.

In Insurance, Cox Yeats has moved up to Band 3, improving on its Band 4 ranking in 2025. The team is recognised for its specialist insurance capability across marine, construction, engineering and professional indemnity matters, acting for insurers, reinsurers and brokers on complex claims and regulatory issues. The improved ranking reflects consistent delivery of practical, commercially focused advice in a highly technical area of law.

The firm’s Restructuring & Insolvency practice achieved a Band 2 firm ranking in 2026, marking a significant step forward from the previous year, when the firm did not hold a departmental ranking. The practice is known for advising on business rescue, restructuring and liquidation matters, often involving distressed assets, cross-border considerations and high-stakes commercial outcomes.

Cox Yeats’ long-standing Shipping practice retained its Band 3 ranking, reinforcing the firm’s position as a trusted adviser in maritime, transport and international trade law. The team advises on ship arrests, marine insurance, charterparty disputes, casualties and cross-border trade matters for local and international clients.

Individual recognition in the 2026 rankings further highlights the depth of expertise within the firm. Andrew Clark, Managing Partner, is ranked Band 2 for Shipping and has also been recognised in Band 3 for Insurance, reflecting his leadership across both sectors. Gareth Cremen is ranked Band 3 for Restructuring & Insolvency, acknowledging his experience in guiding clients through complex financial distress and turnaround situations. Richard Hoal is ranked Band 4 for Construction, recognising his work on major construction, engineering and infrastructure matters across the project lifecycle.

Founded in 1964, Cox Yeats is a full-service South African law firm with offices in Durban, Johannesburg and Cape Town. The firm is known for its partner-led, collaborative approach and its ability to deliver legal advice that is closely aligned to clients’ commercial objectives. Through its membership of TAG Alliances, Cox Yeats also supports clients on cross-border matters across more than 100 jurisdictions worldwide

The full Chambers & Partners 2026 rankings are available here: https://chambers.com/law-firm/cox-yeats-global-2:3734.



