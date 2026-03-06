Construction contracts in uncertain times: The role of force majeure and escalation clauses

The global construction industry is susceptible to disruptions in the supply chain and price volatility. Recent geopolitical tensions and armed conflict in the Middle East have raised concerns about disruptions to global trade routes, energy supplies, and the availability of materials.

For contractors, developers, and project owners, geopolitical conflicts highlight the growing importance of carefully drafted force majeure and escalation clauses in construction contracts. These provisions play a significant role in managing the risks associated with material shortages, shipping delays, and rapidly increasing input costs.

Geopolitical instability and its impact on construction supply chains

The Middle East plays a central role in global energy production and international shipping routes. The escalation of conflict in the region can disrupt key maritime corridors such as the Strait of Hormuz and other strategic trade routes. This will inevitably affect the movement of raw materials and manufactured goods worldwide.

Construction projects rely heavily on global supply chains for materials such as steel, aluminium, bitumen and petrochemical-based products, cement components, electrical and mechanical equipment, fuel for transportation and machinery, etc.

Interferences with global shipping routes, increased insurance costs for cargo vessels, and rising fuel prices will result in increased costs and delays in the supply of materials. Contractors may face extended lead times for essential components, alternatively, the inability to obtain specified or priced materials, while project owners may encounter significant budget overruns. Even minor supply disruptions can cause cascading delays that impact project schedules, financing arrangements, and contractual obligations.

The role of force majeure clauses in construction contracts

A force majeure clause allows a contracting party to suspend or delay its contractual obligations when extraordinary events beyond its control inhibit performance.

Force majeure clauses are included in most standard form contracts. These clauses usually cover events such as war or armed conflict; government sanctions or trade restrictions; disruptions to transportation routes; shortages of critical materials caused by geopolitical events, and port closures or shipping interruptions.

In the context of the current instability in the Middle East, these provisions may allow contractors to seek relief where the conflict results in the unavailability of materials, substantial delivery delays, or the inability to obtain necessary equipment.

Typically, a force majeure clause may allow for extension of time claims, expense and loss claims; the suspension of contractual obligations; and, in some cases, termination if the event persists for a prolonged period.

Most standard form contracts include time-bar clauses in respect of extension-of-time and expense-and-loss claims. It is crucial for contractors to be aware of the applicable timelines and to ensure that notices and claims are delivered timeously so that they can claim any increased costs associated with transportation, insurance, standing time, etcetera.

When materials are unavailable, substantial delivery delays occur, or the necessary equipment cannot be obtained, contractors should be proactive and notify the professional team of the issues and proposed solutions. Proposed solutions may shift the contractor’s risk profit and result in other claims.

Escalation clauses and the risk of material price volatility

While force majeure clauses address situations where performance becomes impossible or delayed, they do not typically protect contractors from the financial impact of rising material costs. This is where escalation clauses become essential.

Construction projects often span several months or years, during which the prices of key materials may fluctuate significantly. Geopolitical instability can amplify these fluctuations by increasing energy costs, disrupting manufacturing capacity, or restricting the supply of raw materials. Without escalation provisions, contractors may be forced to absorb substantial cost increases, potentially threatening the financial viability and completion of a project.

For project owners, escalation clauses can also reduce the risk of contractor insolvency or project abandonment caused by unsustainable cost pressures.

Conclusion

The construction industry operates within complex global supply chains that are increasingly vulnerable to geopolitical shocks. The ongoing conflict in the Middle East serves as a reminder that disruptions to international trade and energy markets can quickly affect the availability and cost of critical construction materials.

By incorporating and understanding force majeure and escalation clauses, developers, contractors, and project owners can better manage these risks.

In an environment of increasing geopolitical uncertainty, proactive contractual risk management is no longer optional – it is essential for the stability and success of construction projects.

