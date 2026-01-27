Subscribe & Follow
Cox Yeats appoints Therusha Moodley as associate
Therusha joins the firm following her time at RL Daly Inc., where she managed a Commercial Asset Finance portfolio for ABSA Bank Limited. Her experience spans banking law, litigation, and commercial matters, with her work recognised through two awards for outstanding performance.
Drawn to Cox Yeats for its strong reputation and quality of work, Therusha looks forward to contributing to complex matters while continuing to develop her expertise under the guidance of senior practitioners. She is known for her thoughtful, solutions-driven approach and her commitment to steady, long-term professional growth.
Therusha’s appointment strengthens the firm’s insolvency and business rescue capability as it continues to advise clients on complex restructuring and distressed-business matters.
- Cox Yeats appoints Therusha Moodley as associate27 Jan 10:44
- Legal privilege vs confidentiality22 Jan 11:00
- Authorising transactions: Why directors can’t afford to get it wrong12 Dec 14:58
- The sum of scattered parts: What constitutes the contract of insurance?21 Nov 12:24
- Cox Yeats recognised in the 17th edition of Best Lawyers in South Africa14 Nov 15:49