    Cox Yeats appoints Therusha Moodley as associate

    Issued by Cox Yeats
    27 Jan 2026
    27 Jan 2026
    Cox Yeats has appointed Therusha Moodley as an associate in its Insolvency and Business Rescue practice.
    Therusha Moodley
    Therusha Moodley

    Therusha joins the firm following her time at RL Daly Inc., where she managed a Commercial Asset Finance portfolio for ABSA Bank Limited. Her experience spans banking law, litigation, and commercial matters, with her work recognised through two awards for outstanding performance.

    Drawn to Cox Yeats for its strong reputation and quality of work, Therusha looks forward to contributing to complex matters while continuing to develop her expertise under the guidance of senior practitioners. She is known for her thoughtful, solutions-driven approach and her commitment to steady, long-term professional growth.

    Therusha’s appointment strengthens the firm’s insolvency and business rescue capability as it continues to advise clients on complex restructuring and distressed-business matters.

    Cox Yeats
    Cox Yeats is a leading South African law firm, with offices in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town. Our expert partners work across 15 different industries and our collaborative spirit means our one legal platform can serve a range of requirements. With insight and pragmatism, we tailor our approach specifically to the needs of each client, providing solutions that are efficient, effective and always strategically considered.
