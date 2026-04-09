Caitlin Slade joins Cox Yeats as associate in construction and insurance

Cox Yeats is pleased to announce the appointment of Caitlin Slade as an associate in its construction and insurance team.

Slade brings a solid foundation in litigation and a keen commitment to developing specialised expertise. She was particularly attracted to Cox Yeats due to the firm’s strong reputation in Durban and across South Africa, as well as its values-driven approach to legal practice, which closely aligns with her own professional aspirations.

Slade completed her LLB degree at the University of Pretoria in 2022. She then gained valuable professional experience at The Sharks (Pty) Limited before commencing her articles of clerkship in 2024 at Pillay Cohen Attorneys Inc. in the litigation department, where she honed her skills in dispute resolution. She was admitted as an attorney of the High Court in 2026 and briefly served as an associate in the commercial and litigation department before joining Cox Yeats.

With a strong interest in litigation, Slade thrives on the analytical demands of legal practice and the opportunity to engage deeply with diverse industries and subject matters to provide effective advice and representation to clients. She is particularly motivated by the continuous learning inherent in the legal profession and the challenge of mastering new areas of law.

Her professional goal is to develop into a well-rounded and responsible attorney, with a particular focus on strengthening her litigation skills and building a respected professional reputation. Slade is committed to growing her knowledge in the construction and insurance sectors and contributing meaningfully to her team and clients.

Guided by the belief that hard work and persistence lead to success, Slade approaches her career with dedication and an eagerness to learn. She looks forward to immersing herself in her new role at Cox Yeats, learning from senior colleagues, and contributing to the firm’s continued success.



