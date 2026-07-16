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    Cox Yeats shortlisted in 3 categories at prestigious awards

    Leading South African law firm, Cox Yeats, is proud to announce that the firm has been shortlisted in three categories at the 2026 13th African Legal Awards, recognising the firm's expertise and the outstanding work delivered by its legal professionals.
    Issued by Cox Yeats
    16 Jul 2026
    16 Jul 2026
    Cox Yeats shortlisted in 3 categories at prestigious awards

    The firm has been shortlisted for:

    • Litigation and Dispute Resolution Team of the Year
    • Restructuring Team of the Year
    • Partner of the Year, Southern Africa – Gareth Cremen.

    These nominations reflect the depth of Cox Yeats' specialist capabilities and its commitment to delivering commercially focused legal solutions across complex and high-profile matters. The recognition also highlights the firm's collaborative approach, with teams working across practice areas to achieve the best outcomes for clients.

    The individual nomination for Gareth Cremen as Partner of the Year is a significant acknowledgement of his leadership and contribution to the restructuring and insolvency profession, as well as his role in advising clients on some of the region's most complex restructuring matters.

    Hosted by Law.com International in partnership with the Corporate Counsel Association of South Africa (CCASA), the African Legal Awards celebrate excellence across the African legal profession, recognising firms, teams, and individuals who have demonstrated exceptional legal expertise, innovation, and client service.

    The winners will be announced at the African Legal Awards ceremony on 4 September 2026 in Johannesburg. The full shortlist is available on the African Legal Awards website: https://www.event.law.com/legalweek-AfricanLegalAwards/2026-shortlist.

    Cox Yeats congratulates Gareth Cremen and everyone involved in the shortlisted matters and looks forward to the awards ceremony.

    Read more: African Legal Awards, Gareth Cremen, Cox Yeats
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    Cox Yeats
    Cox Yeats is a leading South African law firm, with offices in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town. Our expert partners work across 15 different industries and our collaborative spirit means our one legal platform can serve a range of requirements. With insight and pragmatism, we tailor our approach specifically to the needs of each client, providing solutions that are efficient, effective and always strategically considered.
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