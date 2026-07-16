Cox Yeats shortlisted in 3 categories at prestigious awards

Leading South African law firm, Cox Yeats, is proud to announce that the firm has been shortlisted in three categories at the 2026 13th African Legal Awards, recognising the firm's expertise and the outstanding work delivered by its legal professionals.

The firm has been shortlisted for:

Litigation and Dispute Resolution Team of the Year

Restructuring Team of the Year

Partner of the Year, Southern Africa – Gareth Cremen.



These nominations reflect the depth of Cox Yeats' specialist capabilities and its commitment to delivering commercially focused legal solutions across complex and high-profile matters. The recognition also highlights the firm's collaborative approach, with teams working across practice areas to achieve the best outcomes for clients.

The individual nomination for Gareth Cremen as Partner of the Year is a significant acknowledgement of his leadership and contribution to the restructuring and insolvency profession, as well as his role in advising clients on some of the region's most complex restructuring matters.

Hosted by Law.com International in partnership with the Corporate Counsel Association of South Africa (CCASA), the African Legal Awards celebrate excellence across the African legal profession, recognising firms, teams, and individuals who have demonstrated exceptional legal expertise, innovation, and client service.

The winners will be announced at the African Legal Awards ceremony on 4 September 2026 in Johannesburg. The full shortlist is available on the African Legal Awards website: https://www.event.law.com/legalweek-AfricanLegalAwards/2026-shortlist.

Cox Yeats congratulates Gareth Cremen and everyone involved in the shortlisted matters and looks forward to the awards ceremony.



