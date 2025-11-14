When to keep Pure Maths in the equation and when to change to Maths Lit

As we near the end of the year, high school students (and their parents) will be debating whether to continue with Pure Maths, or make the change to Maths Literacy.

While Pure Maths will pave the way for more study options at college and university, Maths Lit could lead to a better performance and improve the chances of achieving a Bachelors pass.

Dr Alucia Mabunda, Campus Head at IIE Rosebank College, says there are a number of considerations that should inform this important decision, and will assist parents and students with making an informed choice. The first myth that needs to be dispelled, is the idea that Pure Maths is just for gifted students, she says.

“With appropriate development, structured support, and encouragement, all learners are capable of engaging successfully with the subject. Mathematics is not inherently difficult; rather, the challenges often arise from the manner in which it is taught and the way in which learners perceive it,” Mabunda says.

“Establishing a solid foundation in the early years of education is essential. Unfortunately, some adults recall being discouraged from pursuing Mathematics, having been told that it was too difficult. Such stereotypes have fostered a culture of fear which continues to influence students negatively. Overcoming these misconceptions through effective pedagogy and positive reinforcement enables all learners to realise their potential in Mathematics.”

Degree access and early parental support

It is true that Pure Maths opens more study and career pathways, but that is not reason alone to opt for the subject, Mabunda says.

“The starting point should be a discussion about the child’s aspirations and career interests, ideally beginning in primary school rather than being left until secondary education. Early conversations enable parents to identify suitable subject pathways aligned with the child’s intended field of study.

“While Mathematics indeed opens access to a wide range of degree programmes and fosters valuable analytical and critical thinking skills, it should be pursued in a supportive manner. If a chosen career requires Mathematics, parents ought to provide early and consistent academic support, while also fostering a positive attitude towards the subject so that the child’s motivation is aligned with their long-term goals.”

When to choose Maths Lit

Students who intend to pursue qualifications that do not require Mathematics as an admission prerequisite may benefit from opting for Mathematical Literacy. This option may also be appropriate for learners who find little interest in Mathematics or who lack access to well-qualified teachers with expertise in the subject.

“Choosing Mathematical Literacy reduces the academic pressure often associated with Pure Mathematics, thereby allowing students to dedicate more time and effort to other subjects that are directly aligned with their future studies. In this way, Mathematical Literacy remains a practical alternative that still fosters problem-solving skills while supporting broader academic success,” Mabunda says.

She says the range of degrees and tertiary courses available to students who have taken Mathematical Literacy depends largely on the admission policies of individual institutions.

“In many cases, higher achievement levels are required for Mathematical Literacy than for Mathematics. For example, a qualification that requires 50% in Mathematics may require a minimum of 70% in Mathematical Literacy for admission.

“Despite these higher thresholds, there has been a notable shift in recent years, with many degrees now accommodating applicants with Mathematical Literacy. These include programmes in Education, Law, selected Accounting and Commerce fields, the Human and Social Sciences, Tourism, Humanities, and Business Studies. However, fields such as Engineering, Medicine, and Actuarial Science continue to require Pure Mathematics as a compulsory prerequisite.”

Overall, learners who have taken Mathematical Literacy still have access to a wide pool of qualifications, provided that their subject choices and performance levels are aligned with the entry requirements of their institution and chosen field of study.

If Pure Maths is a must, but the struggle is real

Students who struggle with Mathematics but wish to pursue a degree that requires it should begin by investing significantly more time in mastering the subject, Mabunda says.

This may involve engaging a tutor, attending additional classes, and making full use of available learning resources. Ultimately, success depends on the student’s determination and commitment to achieving the required marks for entry into their chosen field.

But equally important, is cultivating a positive attitude and perhaps a mindset adjustment towards Mathematics.

“A negative outlook can hinder progress, while a constructive mindset can enhance confidence and performance. For instance, in my own experience, I initially struggled with Mathematics due to a negative attitude. However, with renewed motivation in Matric and the guidance of a highly committed teacher, I achieved strong results. This demonstrates how persistence, support, and a change in mindset can transform performance.”