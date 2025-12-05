2026 Digital Marketing and Advertising Trends out now

As new platforms, tighter budgets and fast-moving technologies define the year ahead, South African marketing teams face one critical question: what should we actually do differently next year?

To help answer that, Red September’s report breaks down ten key trends reshaping B2C marketing in South Africa, focusing on what matters most: practical steps, not just hype.

“There’s no shortage of trend talk in our industry. Marketers need a filter and a plan,” says the team at Red September. “This report bridges that gap by combining credible data with clear actions tailored for local brands.”

What’s inside the 2026 Trends Report

Rather than chasing every shiny new platform or overused buzzword, Red September's report identifies ten practical trends that will shape South African digital marketing in 2026.

You won't find generic hype here. This report is built for teams that need to:

Navigate new consumer behaviours



Make smarter platform and channel choices



Understand how AI, data and privacy are really changing the game



Prioritise what’s worth doing, not just what’s trending

These aren’t vague predictions either. They’re real, verified shifts already influencing budgets, campaigns and performance across South Africa.

Want to know:

Where your marketing measurement might be falling short?



What digital skills your team will need to stay competitive?



How streaming, AI and data are transforming visibility and performance?

This report delivers those answers (and more).

Built for brand managers, CMOs, marketing leads and finance teams involved in strategy, this is your go-to planning asset for 2026.

Built for South African marketing realities

Unlike global reports that overlook local context, Red September’s 2026 Trends Report is tailored to South African B2C brands, local platform behaviour and homegrown media dynamics.

Each trend includes:

A concise summary of the shift



Why it matters now



Practical next steps for strategy, creative and media teams

This makes the report a valuable tool for CMOs, marketing managers and finance or C-suite stakeholders driving budget decisions.

“Our goal was to create something teams can take into planning sessions, boardrooms or budget reviews and use to make confident decisions,” the agency notes.

For South African brands navigating uncertainty – this is your roadmap to smarter, sharper and more effective marketing in 2026.

A planning tool for 2026 budget cycles

Red September encourages teams to use the report to:

Audit existing channel mixes and budget allocation



Identify underperforming tactics and reinvest strategically



Align leadership on key marketing priorities for the year ahead



Build internal capability in AI, analytics and first-party data

Whether you’re working in-house or with an agency, this report cuts through the noise and highlights what actually matters for growth in 2026.

Access the Report

The full 2026 Digital Marketing and Advertising Trends Report is available now as a free download from Red September’s website through the link below.

