    Aleph expands partnership with Reddit

    Aleph, a global network of digital experts operating at the intersection of media and payments, has expanded its partnership with Reddit, designating Aleph as Reddit’s exclusive advertising representative in more than 45 markets across Europe, MENAT, Latin America and the Asia-Pacific regions.
    14 Oct 2025
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    Access

    The new agreement will give local and regional advertisers direct access to Reddit’s highly engaged audience of over 110 million daily active users across 100,000+ communities.

    Reddit’s international daily active users grew by 32% year-on-year in Q2 2025, strengthening its position as a leading hub for authentic online conversations. Between June 2024 and August 2025, Reddit was the most cited domain across AI platforms, according to research by Profound.

    As an advertising platform, Reddit enables brands to reach users through community-based engagement and tailored, full-funnel campaigns. Using Reddit Community Intelligence™, brands can tap into real conversations and insights to connect with high-intent audiences.

    The partnership between Aleph and Reddit began in 2022, initially covering selected markets in Europe and Central Asia. With this expansion, advertisers in over 45 markets can now work directly with Aleph’s local teams to plan, launch and optimise campaigns on Reddit.

    Results

    “We are very excited to extend our successful partnership with Reddit to 45+ markets globally,” said Rabin Yaghoubi, chief corporate development officer at Aleph Group. “This expansion is a testament to the results we’ve delivered together and the trust we’ve built. Reddit offers a unique proposition—highly engaged communities and authentic human insights at scale—and with Aleph’s local expertise and capabilities, we’re proud to make this opportunity accessible to advertisers and agencies across our markets.”

    "Aleph’s deep local expertise is essential for helping advertisers in new markets reach engaged, leaned-in audiences," said Mike Romoff, chief revenue officer at Reddit. "Along with Reddit’s international growth opportunity and our ability to connect advertisers with real, human conversations, we're confident this expanded collaboration will open up significant opportunities for brands globally."

