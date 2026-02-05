No TikTok for teens? Spain plans social media ban for under-16s

Spain announced at the World Governments Summit in Dubai that it plans to join the global push to ban children under 16 from using social media, aiming to shield them from online harm.

The digital wild west

Prime minister Pedro Sánchez described the current digital landscape as a “wild west” for minors.

“Social media has become a failed state, a place where laws are ignored, and crime is endured, where disinformation is worth more than truth, and half of users suffer hate speech,” Sánchez said.

“A failed state in which algorithms distort the public conversation and our data and image are defied and sold.”

“Today, our children are exposed to a space they were never meant to navigate alone. A space of addiction, abuse, pornography, manipulation, violence. We will no longer accept that. We will protect them.” said Sánchez.

The proposed plan:

Ban for under-16s: Children under 16 would be prohibited from using social media platforms.



Strong age verification: Platforms must implement age checks, not just checkboxes, to prevent underage access.



Executive accountability: Social media company executives would be responsible for illegal or harmful content on their platforms.



Criminalising algorithm manipulation: It would be illegal for platforms to manipulate algorithms to amplify illegal or harmful content.



Monitoring division and hate: New systems would track how platforms give agency for social division or hate speech.



New systems would track how platforms give agency for social division or hate speech. Investigation of AI tools and platforms: Tools such as X’s Grok, TikTok, and Instagram could be investigated for misuse or harmful content.

Details on enforcement, exemptions, and timelines have not yet been clarified.

The global push

Sánchez warns, "Spain has joined four other European countries in a coalition for the willing of digital affairs that are committed to enforcing stricter, faster and more effective regulation of social media”

The New York Times reported,”Countries including France, Malaysia, Denmark and others are considering or working on similar measures amid growing concerns over online abuse, mental health, and social media addiction."

Australia became the first country in December to announce a ban on social media for under for under 16s.

EuroNews reported that “Australia's internet regulator said last month that social media companies have removed around 4.7 million accounts held by under-16s to comply with the law, which came into effect on December 10."

The move also builds on existing EU digital regulations that aim to hold platforms accountable for harmful content and algorithmic amplification.

Tech industry reaction

Tech leaders have responded strongly to Spain’s proposed social media ban for under-16s.

Elon Musk, owner of X, condemned Sánchez on the platform following his speech, calling him a “tyrant and traitor to the people of Spain” and a “true fascist totalitarian.”

Dirty Sánchez is a tyrant and traitor to the people of Spain �� https://t.co/B3oyHrBYpR — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 3, 2026

Other companies have expressed concern about the bans, claiming challenges in enforcement and potential effects on free speech.

Platforms affected by Australia’s under-16 ban, including X, Meta and Reddit, have generally complied with the new rules, reported Time.

Reddit is challenging Australia’s law in court, while Meta states that by January it had removed nearly 550,000 accounts to meet age requirements.

Next steps

Sánchez has signaled urgency in passing the legislation, which could make Spain a leading example of regulating social media for minors.

The proposals still need parliamentary approval, which BBC reports could be difficult as the left-wing collation party does not hold majority in parliament.

"Spain's main opposition party, the conservative People's Party, seems to approve of the ban, saying it has previously proposed similar restrictions. The far-right Vox party has spoken out against it, however."

If approved, the law would mark a significant step in global efforts to safeguard children online.