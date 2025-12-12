South Africa
    Reddit challenges Australia’s social media ban for children

    Reddit has taken legal action in Australia’s High Court to challenge the country’s ban on social media use by under‑16s.
    12 Dec 2025
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    The company argues that the law — one of the strictest in the world — forces intrusive and insecure age‑verification processes on all users, not just minors, and that it unjustly blocks teenagers from participating in online communities that could be beneficial. Australia’s policy does not allow a parental opt‑in, making it significantly tighter than other regions considering age limits on social platforms.

    Reddit maintains the ban’s design creates a confusing patchwork of covered platforms, while failing to balance safety with the rights of young people to engage in age‑appropriate digital spaces. The legal challenge marks a key moment in the global debate over how best to protect children online while preserving freedom of expression.

    The challenge follows a separate constitutional action launched a few weeks earlier by the Digital Freedom Project, which filed proceedings in the High Court of Australia ahead of the law’s implementation. Two 15‑year-olds, Noah Jones and Macy Neyland, were named as plaintiffs in the case, highlighting growing concern among young Australians about access to online spaces.

