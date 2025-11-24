Bryan Habana's Greens & Gold promotion hits 1.3 million views

A viral stunt by Springbok legend Bryan Habana to promote the Greens & Gold documentary racked up 800,000 views in its first 10 hours on TikTok and hit 1.3 million views in one day.

Greens & Gold is the story of South Africa's LIV Golf team Stinger GC and is from the team responsible for the multi-award-winning Chasing the Sun franchise.

Habana says, “As an official ambassador for Stinger GC, and in anticipation of the upcoming Greens & Gold documentary series that's set to go live on 14 December, we wanted to do something different and engaging for golf fanatics across SA to participate in.”

The video, which sees Habana chipping a golf ball into a braai and then challenges broadcasters OG Molefe and Kooks to do the same.

South Africans who participate in the challenge stand a chance to win a ticket for themselves and a partner to the official watch party at Steyn City on 7 December, and stand in line to win a spot in a four-ball at the Stinger GC Golf Day at Pinnacle Point in George on 16 December 2025.

Habana posted on TikTok, “Be one of the first people in SA to watch the new @Stingergc_ Doccie #GreensandGold. Share your (non-lit) #LightItUp challenge videos using #StingerGC & tag us for your shot at one of 30 exclusive tickets to the watch party on 7 Dec. Entries close 5 Dec. TCs apply. Gauteng residents only.”

Habana concludes, “At this time of year, Mzansi is ready to put on the out of office, light the braai, and dial up the Dezemba vibes.

"Greens & Gold drops at the perfect time to offer us entertaining viewing for the Festive period, and in the build-up to South Africa's first-ever staging of a LIV Golf tournament in the first quarter of 2026.”