Vega reveals new brand identity

Emeris has revitalised the brand identity for Vega a design, brand communication and business-management school for the creative industries.

The new direction is a return to Vega School’s essence, offering a space for ideas and originality to thrive, along with the humans who make them.

This bold rebrand for Vega School arrives ahead of a year of deep institutional transformation, a component of a strategic shift. This shift involves the unifying of The Independent Institute of Education’s Varsity College, Vega School, MSA, and HSM. The goal is to enhance Emeris' capacity to provide high-quality higher education and to solidify its standing as the preferred choice within the creative and strategic sectors.

At the heart of Vega School’s new identity is the Spark: a symbol of that instant when an idea is born — messy, human, unrepeatable. “We set out to create a universal symbol for creativity that avoided every cliché,” says Carl Cardinelli, managing partner at Utopia - Brand Agency & Consultancy. “The Spark is a record of a creative moment. Creatives will know what I mean. It's that feeling when you just get it. It lands. Things fall into place. You stop hating yourself and the work and start to feel the blood fill your brain. The spark is unapologetically human. It represents the rush of a great idea, a solution to an old problem, the moment where something is born.

A process of rediscovery

The first version of Vega School’s new icon was drawn digitally. It was efficient, neat, and commercially viable, but it lacked soul. The creative team asked for two more weeks. They returned to the studio: graphite, ink, paint, wax, Posca pens, Japanese brushes. Thousands of sparks. Over and over, without intention to “design”, but to play.

A core part of the new identity is a set of annotations and micro text woven into posters, banners and other campaign material. These short lines act as teaching cues rather than decoration, and point to the fundamentals that shape Vega School, including its disciplines, degrees, areas of specialisation, working methods and ways of thinking. They give anyone who looks closely a small learning moment built into the design.

Honouring a 25-year legacy

Established in 1999, Vega has been home to generations of designers, strategists, storytellers, copywriters and brand thinkers who have shaped creative economies both locally and abroad. This identity marks the start of a renewed chapter for Vega School, one that recognises its role in shaping the creative and strategic economy.

“The Spark symbolises the people behind Vega School,” says Thabang Butelezi, marketing executive at Emeris. “Our students, lecturers, and alumni have always been the ones pushing boundaries and asking better questions. This identity reflects that spirit: bold, expressive, unapologetically human. This is Vega School 2.0.”