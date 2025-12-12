South Africa
Logistics Transport
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

UnitransOptixSimply Financial ServicesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    AfDB injects $76m to boost Somalia’s road links and regional trade

    The African Development Bank Group has approved an extra $76.3m to expand Somalia’s Road Infrastructure Programme, supporting major upgrades along the Horn of Africa trade corridor and strengthening cross-border connectivity with Ethiopia and Djibouti.
    12 Dec 2025
    12 Dec 2025
    Source: African Development Bank Group (AfDB)
    Source: African Development Bank Group (AfDB)

    The new financing package includes $49.16m from the African Development Fund and $27.21m from the Transition Support Facility, which assists countries dealing with conflict and fragility.

    The expanded programme aims to improve transport links within Somalia and deepen regional integration by easing the movement of goods and people across borders. It also forms part of a broader effort to reduce fragility and stimulate economic activity in the region.

    Mike Salawou, the Bank Group’s Director of Infrastructure and Urban Development, said the additional funding reflects changes to the project’s scope. “The Programme has evolved from minimal interventions to full road upgrades, enabled by improved designs and the integration of new components, including bridges, additional road sections, and trade facilitation measures, social infrastructure to maximise the benefit for the local community,” he said.

    The funds will upgrade two strategic routes: a 15km stretch between Zeila and Asha Addo in Somaliland, and a 22km section from Beled Weyne to Kalabeyr in Hirshabelle State.

    Beyond road construction, the programme will support community development through boreholes, refurbished classrooms converted into skills development centres, new markets and storage facilities, and rehabilitated health centres.

    Trade facilitation is another key focus, with measures aimed at strengthening support for small traders and modernising customs management. Planned interventions include a simplified trade regime between Somalia and Ethiopia, as well as an expansion of Somalia’s automated customs system.

    Read more: African Development Bank, cross-border trade, Africa Trade, infrastructure development, logistics industry, logistics and transport
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz