AfDB injects $76m to boost Somalia’s road links and regional trade

The African Development Bank Group has approved an extra $76.3m to expand Somalia’s Road Infrastructure Programme, supporting major upgrades along the Horn of Africa trade corridor and strengthening cross-border connectivity with Ethiopia and Djibouti.

Source: African Development Bank Group (AfDB)

The new financing package includes $49.16m from the African Development Fund and $27.21m from the Transition Support Facility, which assists countries dealing with conflict and fragility.

The expanded programme aims to improve transport links within Somalia and deepen regional integration by easing the movement of goods and people across borders. It also forms part of a broader effort to reduce fragility and stimulate economic activity in the region.

Mike Salawou, the Bank Group’s Director of Infrastructure and Urban Development, said the additional funding reflects changes to the project’s scope. “The Programme has evolved from minimal interventions to full road upgrades, enabled by improved designs and the integration of new components, including bridges, additional road sections, and trade facilitation measures, social infrastructure to maximise the benefit for the local community,” he said.

The funds will upgrade two strategic routes: a 15km stretch between Zeila and Asha Addo in Somaliland, and a 22km section from Beled Weyne to Kalabeyr in Hirshabelle State.

Beyond road construction, the programme will support community development through boreholes, refurbished classrooms converted into skills development centres, new markets and storage facilities, and rehabilitated health centres.

Trade facilitation is another key focus, with measures aimed at strengthening support for small traders and modernising customs management. Planned interventions include a simplified trade regime between Somalia and Ethiopia, as well as an expansion of Somalia’s automated customs system.