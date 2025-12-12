eThekwini's new forum to tackle climate change impact in Durban

The eThekwini Municipality in Durban officially launched the Municipal Forum for Climate Change at Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre (ICC).

The forum is designed as a multi-stakeholder platform to drive the implementation of the Durban Climate Change Strategy, strengthen South Africa’s commitments under the Paris Agreement and ensure that climate action leaves no one behind.

Mitigating climage change impact

The initiative underscores the city’s commitment to reducing climate change impacts and aligns with the Climate Change Act, No. 22 of 2024, signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa in June 2024.

The Mayor of eThekwini, Cyril Xaba, emphasised the urgency of the municipality’s climate response, recalling the catastrophic April 2022 floods that claimed more than 450 lives, displaced thousands and caused damage worth billions of rands.

“Climate change is no longer a distant threat. Scientific evidence shows that rainfall during this event was 30% higher due to climate change, and projections indicate this figure could double by 2050-2070. We must act now to prepare for these impacts,” Xaba said.

The newly launched forum will bring together civil society, traditional leaders, the private sector, academia, youth representatives and other stakeholders to oversee both mitigation and adaptation efforts, with a focus on protecting vulnerable communities.

Mikateko Sithole, director for climate change monitoring and evaluation: impact and adaptation at the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE), welcomed the initiative, noting that the Climate Change Act provides a clear framework for coordinated action across all spheres of government.

“Forums like this are critical to ensure that local implementation aligns with national priorities and that communities are empowered to respond effectively to climate risks,” Sithole said.

The eThekwini Municipality has long been regarded as a leader in climate leadership. The municipality became the first African municipality to adopt an integrated climate change strategy in 2015 and later launched a Climate Action Plan aligned with the global 1.5°C target.

The municipality’s current policy direction is guided by the Durban Climate Change Strategy and Implementation Plan, approved in June 2022.

The launch programme included presentations from DFFE and the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA), outlining national and provincial requirements under the Act and synergies with municipal implementation.

Members were also briefed on the city’s climate plans and ongoing initiatives