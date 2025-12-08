Cooking with gas: Ramaphosa full of praise for Sasol's new facility

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described Sasol’s new Integrated Processing Facility in Inhassoro, Mozambique, as a milestone in South Africa–Mozambique energy cooperation and a model for regional development. The president was speaking at the fourth Mozambique–South Africa Bi-National Commission, adding that the facility represents years of joint exploration, investment and operational work to unlock Mozambique’s onshore hydrocarbon resources.

Symbol of energy cooperation

“This groundbreaking facility is a symbol of the longstanding energy cooperation between our two countries. We commend the government of Mozambique and Sasol for the realisation of a project that is vital to our shared energy security,” the president said.

The plant forms part of the Production Sharing Agreement project, which will supply gas, light oil and cooking gas into the domestic market while also supporting power generation and downstream industries.

President Ramaphosa said the gas trade was central to strengthening regional economic infrastructure, especially as the Pande and Temane reserves approach depletion.

“Governments and private sector partners will need to be innovative and explore alternative sources,” he said, calling for joint investment in infrastructure, regulatory alignment and increased regional demand to attract upstream investment.

People-centred

The president emphasised that the facility is not only an energy asset but also an economic catalyst for the surrounding communities. Local businesses in transport, catering, maintenance and services are expected to benefit, alongside direct employment and training opportunities.

“It is encouraging that there are plans to develop a pipeline of vocational and skills transfer programmes targeted at women and young people. This development approach places people at the centre,” he said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa also welcomed Sasol’s commitment to high environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards, noting planned efforts to reduce environmental impact, manage waste responsibly and mitigate risks to air, land and water.

“As we work collectively to overcome hunger, poverty and unemployment, we must ensure that no one is left behind. Ventures of this nature must transform the fortunes of the communities in which they operate,” he said.

Cherished tradition

He praised engineers, contractors and workers from both countries for delivering the project, and thanked provincial leaders, the mayor of Inhassoro and traditional authorities for their support.

President Ramaphosa said the cooperation between South Africa and Mozambique in the energy sector continued to demonstrate the strength of their historic relationship.

“Our two nations, which share a long and cherished tradition of solidarity, cooperation and mutual respect, are now on a new path of sustainable development and progress.

“This spirit of our partnership bodes well for our collective efforts to promote and secure energy security in an extremely uncertain international economic environment,” he said.