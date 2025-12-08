South Africa
Energy & Mining Coal, Oil & Gas
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Yellow Door EnergyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Cooking with gas: Ramaphosa full of praise for Sasol's new facility

    President Cyril Ramaphosa has described Sasol’s new Integrated Processing Facility in Inhassoro, Mozambique, as a milestone in South Africa–Mozambique energy cooperation and a model for regional development. The president was speaking at the fourth Mozambique–South Africa Bi-National Commission, adding that the facility represents years of joint exploration, investment and operational work to unlock Mozambique’s onshore hydrocarbon resources.
    8 Dec 2025
    8 Dec 2025
    Image credit: , , via Wikimedia Commons
    Image credit: Rooiratel, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

    Symbol of energy cooperation

    “This groundbreaking facility is a symbol of the longstanding energy cooperation between our two countries. We commend the government of Mozambique and Sasol for the realisation of a project that is vital to our shared energy security,” the president said.

    The plant forms part of the Production Sharing Agreement project, which will supply gas, light oil and cooking gas into the domestic market while also supporting power generation and downstream industries.

    President Ramaphosa said the gas trade was central to strengthening regional economic infrastructure, especially as the Pande and Temane reserves approach depletion.

    “Governments and private sector partners will need to be innovative and explore alternative sources,” he said, calling for joint investment in infrastructure, regulatory alignment and increased regional demand to attract upstream investment.

    People-centred

    The president emphasised that the facility is not only an energy asset but also an economic catalyst for the surrounding communities. Local businesses in transport, catering, maintenance and services are expected to benefit, alongside direct employment and training opportunities.

    “It is encouraging that there are plans to develop a pipeline of vocational and skills transfer programmes targeted at women and young people. This development approach places people at the centre,” he said.

    President Cyril Ramaphosa also welcomed Sasol’s commitment to high environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards, noting planned efforts to reduce environmental impact, manage waste responsibly and mitigate risks to air, land and water.

    “As we work collectively to overcome hunger, poverty and unemployment, we must ensure that no one is left behind. Ventures of this nature must transform the fortunes of the communities in which they operate,” he said.

    Cherished tradition

    He praised engineers, contractors and workers from both countries for delivering the project, and thanked provincial leaders, the mayor of Inhassoro and traditional authorities for their support.

    President Ramaphosa said the cooperation between South Africa and Mozambique in the energy sector continued to demonstrate the strength of their historic relationship.

    “Our two nations, which share a long and cherished tradition of solidarity, cooperation and mutual respect, are now on a new path of sustainable development and progress.

    “This spirit of our partnership bodes well for our collective efforts to promote and secure energy security in an extremely uncertain international economic environment,” he said.

    Read more: energy, gas, sustainable development, Sasol, environmental, environmental impact, ESG, energy security, power generation, gas exploration, energy sector, Social and Governance, President Cyril Ramaphosa
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz