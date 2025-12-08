Disney magic comes to malls and airports across South Africa

Following the launch of Disney Africa’s 2025 festive campaign Unleash the Holidays last month, which included a flash fashion show with retailers, and a surprise runway visit by Stitch, the storytelling magic continues this holiday season with an expanded Chari-tree initiative. This year, in association with FNB, Lego Group, Pep, and Toys R Us, the campaign expands to a record-breaking 21 malls across South Africa, making it the largest to date.

{{image}

For the past decade, Disney-themed Chari-Trees have become a beloved annual holiday tradition for families across the country. These enchanting installations, including a captivating giant gift display, will this year extend to their widest reach yet – featuring in 21 malls in eight provinces to delight shoppers. For the first time ever, the Disney Chari-Trees will be on hand to wish travellers a happy journey in airports across the country, with trees at all nine provincial airports, including OR Tambo International in Johannesburg, King Shaka International in KwaZulu-Natal, and Cape Town International in Cape Town.

The perfect selfie opportunity, the installations also offer families the opportunity to give back by donating to Reach for a Dream, helping fulfil the wishes of children with life-threatening illnesses. Each of the installations will feature a QR code for passers-by to scan and donate to.

Malls included:

Gauteng: Woodlands Mall (Pretoria), Fourways Mall, Melrose Arch, The Glen, Rosebank Mall, Clearwater Mall, Mall of Africa



Woodlands Mall (Pretoria), Fourways Mall, Melrose Arch, The Glen, Rosebank Mall, Clearwater Mall, Mall of Africa KwaZulu-Natal: Gateway Theatre of Shopping (Durban), Boardwalk Inkwazi Shopping Centre (Richards Bay), Galleria Mall (Durban), Liberty Midlands Mall (Pietermaritzburg)



Gateway Theatre of Shopping (Durban), Boardwalk Inkwazi Shopping Centre (Richards Bay), Galleria Mall (Durban), Liberty Midlands Mall (Pietermaritzburg) Western Cape: Canal Walk Shopping Centre, Somerset Mall, Cape Gate Shopping Centre, Table Bay Mall



Canal Walk Shopping Centre, Somerset Mall, Cape Gate Shopping Centre, Table Bay Mall Eastern Cape: Vincent Park Shopping Centre (East London), Baywest Mall (Gqeberha)



Vincent Park Shopping Centre (East London), Baywest Mall (Gqeberha) Free State: Mimosa Mall (Bloemfontein)



Mimosa Mall (Bloemfontein) Limpopo: Mall of The North (Polokwane)



Mall of The North (Polokwane) Mpumalanga: I’langa Mall (Mbombela)



I’langa Mall (Mbombela) North Cape: North Cape Mall (Kimberley)

Airports included:

Bram Fischer International Airport (Bloemfontein)



Cape Town International Airport (Cape Town)



Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport (Gqeberha)



George Airport (George)



Kimberley Airport (Kimberley)



King Phalo International Airport (East London)



King Shaka International Airport (Durban)



Oliver Tambo International Airport (Johannesburg)



Upington International Airport (Upington)

There will also be many Disney-inspired mall activities across the country including the return of the annual Canal Walk Holiday Slides, as well as the Disney-inspired ice rink at Cape Gate until 11 January. Vincent Mall, Somerset Mall, and Woodlands are all offering Disney-themed activities including arts and crafts, slime workshops and photo opportunities.

Fourways Mall is once again hosting Santa Land from 10 to 24 December, with toy displays, including all new and much-loved Disney favourites, while Gateway Theatre of Shopping in Durban and Mall of Africa in Johannesburg will include a Disney Giant Gift Box installation.

The Mall of Africa plays host to a nine-hole mini golf experience inspired by Disney’s Zootropolis 2, presented by FNB and Mall of Africa, featuring a collaboration with VW. Located at Waterfall City Park, the experience runs from 9am to 8pm daily until 27 December.

Unleash the Holidays is Disney Africa’s largest festive campaign to date. Throughout the season, fans can experience the holiday magic with Disney, with delightful Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star WarsTM products that bring beloved stories to life, holiday classics streaming on Disney+, festive programming across Disney Channel and Disney Junior, and the brand-new animated adventure Disney’s Zootropolis 2.

As the holiday season approaches, Disney invites everyone to experience the magic and make a difference. Follow the conversation on social media and share your own moments of joy this holiday with the hashtags #DisneyAfrica and #UnleashTheHolidays tagging @DisneyAfrica (Instagram) and @DisneyinAfrica on Facebook.



