Untamed Africa celebrated on National Geographic Wild this August

National Geographic Wild rolls out back-to-back weekend premieres showcasing epic African wildlife encounters.

National Geographic Wild is bringing viewers closer to Africa’s most remarkable wildlife stories later this August, with a powerful lineup of documentaries set to air in themed pairs on weekends. Premiering on Saturdays and Sundays on National Geographic Wild (DStv 182, StarTimes 221), these double-bill slots explore the continent’s most iconic landscapes and elusive creatures.

From the depths of the Okavango Delta to the wide expanse of the Indian Ocean and the rugged rainforests of Central Africa, these documentaries offer a compelling look at some of Africa’s most extraordinary species and wildest habitats.

Premiere programming includes:

Madagascar: Africa's Galapagos – Saturday 23 August at 1.34pm

This documentary explores the unique wildlife Darwin missed when he passed Madagascar in 1836, asking how these animals arrived, why predators are so few and what their strange adaptations reveal about evolution. Featuring the lemur that eats cyanide-rich bamboo, a hedgehog-like creature more closely related to elephants and the orchid that led Darwin to predict a moth with a 30-centimetre tongue. Madagascar is evolution’s oddest case study. Had Darwin stepped ashore, would it have changed the course of his thinking? Science is still grappling with the same questions today.

Africa's Secret Creatures – Saturday 23 August at 2:37pm

For the very first time, journey into the hidden world of seven enigmatic animals as they navigate the challenges of survival amidst the thorny bush of the Greater Kruger National Park. We uncover the clandestine lives of the Serval, Aardvark, Pangolin, Genet, African Wildcat, Civet, and Porcupine, creatures seldom witnessed in action, let alone captured on film. Set against the backdrop of the Thornybush Game Reserve, these elusive beings coexist with the formidable Thornybush pride and the stealthy leopards, evading threats at every turn.

Ragged Tooth: An Incredible Journey – Sunday 24 August at 2.07pm

The Ragged Tooth shark’s secret 1,500km breeding migration along the South African coastline is punctuated with various dramatic beats, predatory events and hardships. For the first time, footage of the actual act of mating is revealed.

Secret Ways of a Whale Shark – Sunday 24 August at 2.54pm

An unprecedented ocean odyssey, following in the wake of the largest and perhaps most enigmatic fish in the sea. From the crystal-clear waters of the Seychelles to the frigid, rough South Atlantic seas, join us on an incredible journey following the world's largest fish as she traverses 6,000km of ocean.

Ghost of the Silverback – Saturday 30 August at 1.54pm

A team tracking an elusive 180-kilogram silverback gorilla must journey to a distant war-torn forest to find the holy grail they need to safeguard him… and the rainforest itself.

Pride in Battle – Sunday 31 August at 1.44pm

‘Pride in Battle’ is the epic story of the rapidly growing Xakanaxa pride as it battles to survive through one of the Okavango’s harshest winters. Twenty-one adults and cubs now make up the group, and because of such a rapid expansion in their numbers, the adults concentrate their hunting efforts on the prey guaranteed to provide the most food – buffalo. A deadly game of cat and mouse ensues.

Leopards Of Dead Tree Island – Sunday 31 August at 2.47pm

A dramatic, real-life tale of three leopards plays out in Botswana's Okavango Delta. This is prime habitat for Africa's most secretive big cat. Leopards normally avoid each other but this island is the common hunting ground for all three individuals as they are drawn together by the changing seasons and the movement of their prey. What unfolds is an in-depth look into their lives; following the tension, drama and, in the end, heart wrenching tragedy, as all three seek a common goal – to dominate one of the Okavango's most prized leopard territories.

Each documentary has been carefully selected to reflect the depth and diversity of Africa’s natural world, highlighting extraordinary behaviours, rare encounters and urgent conservation challenges. With episodes airing back-to-back each weekend, the August premieres promise gripping storytelling and exceptional cinematography that reveal the intricacies of life across land and sea. Viewers can expect an immersive experience that is as thought-provoking as it is visually captivating.

How to tune in:

DSTV: Channel 182



StarTimes: 221 on DTH, 210 on DTT (250 on DTT in Uganda)



