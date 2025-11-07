Disney Africa, Sporting Chance Foundation mark a decade of Disney Healthy Happy Play

Since it was first introduced in 2016, the Disney Healthy Happy Play programme has reached over 200,000 South African learners. By using beloved Disney characters, the programme is designed to encourage children to adopt healthy and active lifestyle habits.

The Walt Disney Company Africa and Sporting Chance Foundation recently celebrated the decade since it first launched the programme.

Fostering physical activity in schools

The annual programme helps under-resourced schools embed physical education into their curricula by providing fun and creative tools for educators and students.

“At Disney, supporting the happiness and well-being of children is part of our social purpose, and we believe our brands, stories and characters are uniquely suited to partner with parents and caregivers to inspire families to make healthier choices and to make healthy living simple and fun,” comments Christine Service, general manager DTC and media networks and general manager, sub-Saharan Africa.

“For an incredible 10 years, our storytelling has been utilised to bring important physical and nutritional education to learners, all inspired by Sporting Chance’s mission to inspire South African children to develop a lifelong passion for exercise and sport.”

Ongoing research in South Africa highlights the urgent need for structured physical activity in schools.

The recent Healthy Active Kids Report Card provides a critical backdrop for the Disney Healthy Happy Play programme, noting that the country faces a growing inactivity epidemic.

The programme addresses this challenge by combining health education, active play installations, and long-term sustainability support for schools across the country.

Lifelong healthy habits

Sporting Chance’s prime objective is to provide opportunities for sporting achievement for as many children as possible — irrespective of race, gender or social class — by offering professional coaching within all community sectors.

“The Disney Happy Healthy Play programme supports under-resourced schools to advance their physical education practices by providing them with training and equipment and, most importantly, by monitoring their progress and providing mentorship,” says Natalie Pollock, general manager of Sporting Chance Foundation.

“We are proud to have reached this milestone in our collaboration with Disney Africa, whose exciting and imaginative content brings the programme, its engagement and interactivity to life.”

As the 10th annual iteration continues, Disney Healthy Happy Play hopes to inspire children and families by creating active learning environments and encouraging lifelong healthy habits through sport and play.