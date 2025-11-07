South Africa
ESG Health & Social Welfare
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

FoodForward SAOnPoint PRStoneMILLA SAOptimize AgencyPG BisonHOT 102.7FMThe Social Employment FundThinkerneurPropelair SATEARS FoundationTLC Worldwide AfricaESG Africa ConferenceGrapevine CommunicationsJNPREnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Disney Africa, Sporting Chance Foundation mark a decade of Disney Healthy Happy Play

    Since it was first introduced in 2016, the Disney Healthy Happy Play programme has reached over 200,000 South African learners. By using beloved Disney characters, the programme is designed to encourage children to adopt healthy and active lifestyle habits.
    7 Nov 2025
    7 Nov 2025
    Image supplied.
    Image supplied.

    The Walt Disney Company Africa and Sporting Chance Foundation recently celebrated the decade since it first launched the programme.

    Fostering physical activity in schools

    The annual programme helps under-resourced schools embed physical education into their curricula by providing fun and creative tools for educators and students.

    “At Disney, supporting the happiness and well-being of children is part of our social purpose, and we believe our brands, stories and characters are uniquely suited to partner with parents and caregivers to inspire families to make healthier choices and to make healthy living simple and fun,” comments Christine Service, general manager DTC and media networks and general manager, sub-Saharan Africa.

    “For an incredible 10 years, our storytelling has been utilised to bring important physical and nutritional education to learners, all inspired by Sporting Chance’s mission to inspire South African children to develop a lifelong passion for exercise and sport.”

    Ongoing research in South Africa highlights the urgent need for structured physical activity in schools.

    The recent Healthy Active Kids Report Card provides a critical backdrop for the Disney Healthy Happy Play programme, noting that the country faces a growing inactivity epidemic.

    The programme addresses this challenge by combining health education, active play installations, and long-term sustainability support for schools across the country.

    Lifelong healthy habits

    Sporting Chance’s prime objective is to provide opportunities for sporting achievement for as many children as possible — irrespective of race, gender or social class — by offering professional coaching within all community sectors.

    “The Disney Happy Healthy Play programme supports under-resourced schools to advance their physical education practices by providing them with training and equipment and, most importantly, by monitoring their progress and providing mentorship,” says Natalie Pollock, general manager of Sporting Chance Foundation.

    “We are proud to have reached this milestone in our collaboration with Disney Africa, whose exciting and imaginative content brings the programme, its engagement and interactivity to life.”

    As the 10th annual iteration continues, Disney Healthy Happy Play hopes to inspire children and families by creating active learning environments and encouraging lifelong healthy habits through sport and play.

    Read more: Disney, health education, Christine Service, Disney Africa, pe, Walt Disney Company Africa
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz