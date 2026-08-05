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    DXD brings Design by Disruption to life through TBWA’s new identity

    Issued by TBWA
    5 Aug 2026
    Key highlights:

    • DXD® creates a new global identity for TBWA, marking the next chapter of The Disruption Company®.
    • One of the industry's first global design disciplines embedded within a creative agency network, DXD partners with global brands including Disney+, Levi's, TikTok and The Grammys.
    • Through its Design by Disruption philosophy, DXD® builds a brand's Visual Brand Soul™ - a distinctive visual language people recognise long before they see the logo.
    • The new TBWA identity, adopted by both South Africa TBWA\ agencies, namely TBWA\Hunt Lascaris and TBWA\Coastal, is the first public expression of that philosophy.

    DXD brings Design by Disruption to life through TBWA&#x2019;s new identity

    The Disruption Company® unveiled a new visual identity created by DXD, its global design discipline.

    As brands become more fragmented and complex, DXD® believes design has become one of the most strategic forces in brand building – connecting ideas, experiences and culture through a single visual language.

    Led by Bruno Regalo, global chief design officer, TBWA\Worldwide and head of DXD®, the design studio builds identities, experiences and visual systems for clients including Disney+, Gatorade, Levi's, Tiffany & Co., TikTok and The Grammys.

    TBWA's new identity reflects a stronger Collective – bringing together some of the world’s most creatively diverse agencies including TBWA\Chiat\Day, adam&eveTBWA, TBWA\Media Arts Lab, TBWA\HAKUHODO, LOLA, TBWA\Hunt Lascaris, TBWA\Coastal and more. Independent in spirit, united by Disruption® and backed by Omnicom, TBWA is built to challenge convention at every scale.

    “Our job isn't to create assets. It's to build visual systems so distinctive that people recognize the brand before they ever see its logo. That's what we call a brand's Visual Brand Soul™." Bruno Regalo, chief design officer, TBWA\Worldwide and Head of DXD® said.

    DXD brings Design by Disruption to life through TBWA&#x2019;s new identity

    Carl Willoughy, chief creative officer, TBWA\Hunt Lascaris adds: “Design is such a critical part of what we do. I love the new identity designed by DXD®. It combines the history of multiple iconic, pedigreed brands, well crafted, professional yet playful. It’s what you want from an agency partner, capability with attitude.

    Evidence of making

    Hand-crafted iconography, expressive brushwork and intentionally imperfect finishes celebrate the evidence of the human hand. Inspired by art as a reference to Disruption, ink drops, spray, pen strokes and handwritten words create a visual counterpoint to elegant order.

    Heritage reclaimed

    Serif typography returns alongside a new monogram, crafted by hand and refined digitally through the angles of TBWA's iconic backslash. Together, they create a timeless expression that reflects the rigour, sophistication and craft behind the Collective.

    An analog world

    The iconic TBWA yellow is joined by ‘Analog’ – a new colour inspired by stationery paper, vintage envelopes and Leica photography. Paired with a new photography approach, posed photos are replaced by takes of real moments, in motion, to reveal the authentic human.

    Built for aCollective

    20% of the system is left open, giving every market the freedom to bring its own local flavour. Bespoke backslashes and passport-inspired city stamps celebrate the history and diversity of the Collective while strengthening one shared visual language.

    The pirate spirit

    As a tribute to one of TBWA's most enduring references, DXD honours the pirate universe through hand-crafted iconography inspired by Steve Jobs' famous line: "Why join the navy when you can be a pirate?”. It's a reminder that a healthy disrespect for convention has always been part of the Collective's DNA.

    Read more: Disney, Tiffany, TBWA Worldwide, TikTok
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    We develop business-changing, culture-defining and award winning ideas for brands. Ranked in the top 3 regional networks in Africa and consistently in the top 10 global agencies.
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