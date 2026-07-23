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    TikTok video shows inapproprite behaviour; sees Veli Ngubane's immediate resignation

    Avatar has confirmed that Veli Ngubane has stepped down from his role as co-chief creative officer, effective immediately, following a TikTok video that shows inappropriate behaviour from the creative towards two women at the recent Cannes Lions.
    23 Jul 2026
    Veli Ngubane has resigned from Avator following a TikTok video that shows inappropriate behaviour from the creative
    Veli Ngubane has resigned from Avator following a TikTok video that shows inappropriate behaviour from the creative

    The agency's statement reads:

    "The Avatar leadership team, led by founder and Group CEO Zibusiso Mkhwanazi, will continue to lead the business, with Phil Ireland appointed as sole Chief Creative Officer on an interim basis, ensuring uninterrupted service, creative excellence and continuity for our clients, our people and our partners.Avatar holds all of its people to the highest standards of professional conduct. We do not tolerate behaviour that falls short of those standards, and we act when it does.We thank our clients, partners and colleagues for their continued confidence in Avatar and the wider Avatar Agency Group."

    TikTok video shows inapproprite behaviour; sees Veli Ngubane's immediate resignation

    The TikTok, which has been widely circulated, is by content creators Coco Bassey and her sister Kay, who describe being repeatedly approached by an intoxicated man wearing a Cannes Lions attendee badge.

    Ngubane was in attendance as a jury member.

    Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela first shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), revealing that Veli had resigned from his leadership role at the agency.

    The footage quickly gained traction on social media, with many users criticising Veli’s conduct and calling for accountability.

    @cocobassey

    no woman should ever be put a situation like this, esp at work ��
    ♬ original sound - coco bassey ��

    The clip has sparked widespread criticism online, prompting Avatar to announce his resignation. It has seen a strong reaction from the industry.

    Read more: Veli Ngubane, TikTok
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