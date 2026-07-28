Creative Circle releases statement following Veli Ngubane Cannes video

The Creative Circle has released a statement on the recent video circulating of Veli Ngubane, co-chief creative officer of Avatar, and the events that have unfolded as a result of this.

The Creative Circle has released a statement on the recent Cannes Veli incident (Image source @ the Thought Partnership The Thought Partnership

The statment

The Creative Circle of South Africa has watched the events of the past week with deep concern.

A video circulating publicly of Veli Ngubane, co-chief creative officer of Avatar, has prompted widespread discussion within our industry and raised important questions about the standards of conduct we expect from ourselves and one another.

Every person deserves to feel safe, respected and valued at work, whether in a boardroom, a pitch, an awards show, a networking event or while representing South Africa abroad.

We believe there is no place in our industry for conduct that undermines another person’s dignity, safety or sense of belonging.

Our thoughts are with those directly affected, and with anyone who may have experienced similar conduct in our industry.

As an industry, we have spent years talking about transformation, inclusion and creating spaces where everyone can thrive. Those commitments must continue to guide how we build our profession and support one another.

The Creative Circle condemns conduct that undermines the dignity, safety and respect of others.

Independently and with due process

We acknowledge Avatar’s announcement regarding the resignation of Ngubane, and we recognise that further processes and investigations are

underway.

Those processes should be allowed to proceed fairly, independently and in accordance with due process.

It would be inappropriate to pre-empt their outcomes.

This moment nevertheless presents an opportunity for reflection across our industry.

While the Creative Circle exists to champion and advance South African creativity, we also have a responsibility to promote the values of professionalism, respect and accountability within our own community.

Code of conduct

Over the coming months, the Creative Circle will engage with its members and industry partners to review and strengthen its Code of Conduct, governance arrangements and processes relating to matters that fall within its remit.

Our aim is to ensure that our standards and procedures are clear, fair, transparent and consistent. This is about more than one individual or one incident. It is about the kind of creative community we want to foster together.

We believe everyone should be able to participate in our industry free from harassment, intimidation and abuse. Achieving that requires more than words. It requires clear expectations, trusted avenues for raising concerns and processes that are fair to everyone involved.

South African creativity

South African creativity is admired around the world. We should all strive to ensure that our conduct reflects the same standard of excellence as our work.

This is an opportunity to reaffirm the values we stand for and to strengthen the structures that support them.

The Creative Circle