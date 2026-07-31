Google Search Console now tracks social content: What South African marketers need to know

Google’s new platform properties show how content from Instagram, TikTok, X and YouTube performs across Google Search but the data matters only if it changes a decision.

Casey Mantle, head of digital at Special Effects Media South Africa looks at what marketers need to know now that Google Search Console tracks social content (Image supplied)

Google Search Console is no longer only for websites. Its new “platform properties” allow creators, publishers and brands to monitor how content from Instagram, TikTok, X and YouTube appears across Google Search and, where eligible, Discover and Google News.

Once connected, Search Console reports impressions, clicks, click-through rates, average position, top posts and the queries leading people to that content.

It does not measure performance inside the respective platforms; it reveals how their content is discovered through Google.At Special Effects Media, our view is clear: this is a content intelligence tool, not another reporting solution.

It shows which questions lead to platform content, which posts keep earning discovery beyond the feed and where visibility fails to earn a click.

Its value is the feedback loop between what audiences seek, what brands publish and what they should create next. If the data cannot improve a brief, content or the customer journey, it is simply another dashboard to maintain.

The opportunity and the limitation

Existing analytics already tell parts of the story. Instagram reports performance inside Instagram, while YouTube Studio identifies external traffic sources, including Google Search.

Search Console adds the Google queries that surfaced the content, alongside search impressions, clicks, CTR and average position.

Marketers are being asked to understand more environments before connecting the data they already hold. Salesforce’s 2026 State of Marketing found that only 26% were completely satisfied with their ability to unify data, while 88% were already adapting their strategies for AI-driven search.

The contradiction should concern us. Search behaviour is spreading across traditional results, social platforms, creators and AI answers, yet teams still lack a joined-up view of performance. Search Console does not solve that problem. It adds another source to monitor, interpret and connect.

We should resist the hype. More visibility is not automatically better visibility. Google has not published what percentage of South African searches surface content from these platforms.

The opportunity may be meaningful for some brands and negligible for others.

Run a 28-day discovery audit

The first task is to determine whether this visibility is material. Connect the available properties and use 28 days to run a discovery audit:

Establish the baseline: Record impressions, clicks, queries, CTR and average position before assigning the channel strategic importance. Assess intent: Separate branded searches from informational questions and commercial needs. Ten high-intent queries may be more useful than thousands of passive impressions. Map the journey: Compare search data with native engagement, website behaviour and conversions. Ask what the content helps someone do next. Prioritise the gaps: Find queries with sustained visibility, meaningful intent or strong impressions but weak CTR. These are potential briefs, not automatic priorities. Act and measure: Improve a post, brief a creator or develop supporting content. Decide which metric—CTR, qualified traffic, engagement or conversion—should move. If platform content contributes only a marginal share of relevant visibility, do not let a new dashboard distract from strong, audience-first content. If it reveals recurring demand or high-intent queries, it can guide selective investment across social, creator, video and website channels.

From discovery data to content planning

Discovery does not begin on Google Search alone. It may start with TikTok, an Instagram Reel, YouTube, a creator, an AI answer or a traditional result. The challenge is to be present where the relevant journey begins and understand how each interaction influences the next.

Consider a home-improvement creator video appearing for searches about paint for a high-moisture room. Search Console reveals the need and whether the video earns a click.

Native analytics show whether people watch or save it. Website analytics indicate whether interest progresses into product exploration or an enquiry.

The brand can strengthen the post, develop a comparison video, publish a guide, improve a product page or brief other creators around the same problem. Each asset plays a different role but responds to one observable opportunity.

This is where the update becomes useful: search insight informs social and creator briefs, while platform performance informs future search and website content. The result is not a perfect dashboard, but a more connected planning system.

My prediction

My prediction is that platform content will become standard in search reporting and that Google will expand beyond these four platforms.

Brands will increasingly measure discoverability across websites, platforms, creators and AI answers as one connected system.

Marketers should begin now, but begin critically. Establish the baseline, identify the queries that matter, trace the next audience action and invest only where the evidence justifies it.

The marketers who win will not be those with the most dashboards or the largest volume of data. They will know where discovery begins, what helps an audience progress and which metric proves that their intervention worked.

Google has made one part of that journey more visible. The opportunity, and the responsibility, is to connect it to the rest.