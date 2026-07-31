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    TikTok creates exclusive A*Pop hub for Tyla fans

    TikTok is marking the release of Tyla's eagerly anticipated new album, A*Pop, with an exclusive in-app experience designed to help fans discover the music, celebrate alongside the global fan community, and connect with one of the platform's biggest stars.
    31 Jul 2026
    TikTok creates exclusive A*Pop hub for Tyla fans

    The experience features challenges through which fans can unlock an exclusive Tyla profile frame, a dedicated Search Hub bringing together the latest videos and album content, and a Fan Spotlight where Tyla will showcase standout creations from the TikTok community

    Tyla said:“Watching people all over the world connect with my music, dance to it and make it their own on TikTok, has been incredible. I’m so excited for everyone to experience A*Pop, and I can’t wait to see how my fans celebrate the album.”

    Katrina Kernaghan, director of Label Partnerships, Americas at TikTok, said: “Few artists have shown the global power of TikTok quite like Tyla. She has introduced the unmistakable sound of amapiano from South Africa to audiences around the world, inspiring millions of fans to discover, celebrate and create along the way. That’s exactly what makes TikTok such a unique place for music: great songs can travel anywhere. We’re excited to celebrate the release of A*POP with an experience that brings fans even closer to Tyla and her music.”

    The TikTok x Tyla in-app experience includes:

    Profile Frame: Fans can complete a series of in-app challenges to unlock an exclusive Tyla Profile Frame.

    Search Hub: A dedicated destination where fans can discover videos celebrating A*POP, explore the latest album content and connect with Tyla’s global fan community.

    Fan Spotlight: A curated showcase celebrating standout fan videos inspired by Tyla and the new album.

    Read more: social media, TikTok
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