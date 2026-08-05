SA Rugby and Nike launch limited-edition jersey for Rugby's Greatest Rivalry Tour

Nike and SA Rugby have revealed a limited-edition Springboks jersey that celebrates South Africa's unity and identity ahead of the highly anticipated Rugby's Greatest Rivalry Tour against New Zealand.

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The Springboks will take to the field in a one-of-a-kind jersey when they face the All Blacks at Ellis Park on 22 August, marking the start of a four-Test Rugby's Greatest Rivalry Tour and the first full Test series between the two rugby giants in 30 years.

Designed by Nike in collaboration with SA Rugby, the commemorative jersey is more than a performance garment. At its heart is a subtle tone-on-tone graphic featuring the lyrics of South Africa's national anthem, Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika, arranged in the shape of the national flag.

The anthem's words, presented in all five official languages represented in the song — isiXhosa, isiZulu, Sesotho, Afrikaans and English — symbolise the unity, diversity and shared identity that have defined the Springboks' journey under head coach Rassie Erasmus.

The special edition jersey will be worn exclusively during the four Rugby's Greatest Rivalry Tests.

Designed for performance

While rich in symbolism, the jersey has also been engineered with elite performance in mind.

Built using Nike's athlete-first design philosophy, it incorporates Nike FIT ADV technology, combining lightweight materials, precision construction and extensive athlete testing to meet the physical demands of international rugby.

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Every element has been designed to support speed, movement and adaptability—qualities that have become synonymous with the Springboks' playing style.

A jersey with meaning

Rian Oberholzer, CEO of SA Rugby, said the design reflects both the significance of the tour and the values that drive the national team.

"This truly is a tour like no other and so is this jersey," said Oberholzer.

"Nike have outdone themselves in developing a design that speaks directly and honestly to the motivation of the team and management — they play for the people of South Africa and wear their hearts on their sleeve; now they will wear the words of the anthem on their chests."

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The jersey underscores the Springboks' enduring role as a symbol of national unity, carrying the voices and aspirations of millions of South Africans onto one of rugby's biggest stages.

Limited-edition Springboks jersey

Fans will be able to purchase the limited-edition jersey from Thursday, 6 August, at three price points through Nike stores, Nike's online platform, Springbok retail stores in Sandton, Menlyn Park and Canal Walk, as well as selected sporting goods retailers across South Africa.

With anticipation building for one of world rugby's fiercest rivalries, the jersey serves as both a collector's item and a tribute to the nation the Springboks represent.