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    Oakley backs the Boks with new SA Rugby partnership

    The Springboks have a new performance partner. Oakley has signed on as the official eyewear partner of SA Rugby and all national teams, bringing together two globally recognised brands with a shared focus on performance and innovation.
    8 Jul 2026
    8 Jul 2026
    Source:
    Source: Springboks

    The collaboration taps into the growing crossover between elite sport and lifestyle, with athletes increasingly looking for products that perform on the field while reflecting their identity off it.

    A natural fit for the game

    SA Rugby CEO Rian Oberholzer said the collaboration was a natural fit, with both brands sharing a commitment to excellence, innovation and "pushing boundaries at the highest level".

    "Rugby is a game that demands clarity, precision and resilience," he said, adding that the partnership brings together two brands driven by high performance.

    Beyond the field

    While performance sits at the heart of the deal, Oakley says the partnership also reflects rugby's growing influence beyond the field.

    Seth Hulley, sports marketing manager at Oakley, described the collaboration as a meeting of innovation and heritage, saying it brings together a brand known for athlete-focused design with a team that embodies resilience and national pride.

    He added that the partnership is designed to inspire athletes and fans alike, while naturally extending the Springboks' presence into the lifestyle space.

    Sport, style and national pride

    For Oakley, the Springboks represent far more than success on the scoreboard.

    Luca Magni, head of performance sports marketing at Oakley said the team has become a symbol of identity, unity and cultural pride, making the partnership about more than sponsorship.

    "We're drawn to athletes and teams who shape sport beyond performance," he said. "This partnership is about celebrating that impact and building something that connects sport, culture and community."

    Read more: SA Rugby, Oakley, rugby sponsorship, Springboks, South African Rugby
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