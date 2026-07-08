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    The growing influence of AI on consumer food choices

    In today's fast-paced world, processed and ready-made meals have become the default choice for many consumers. Encouraging healthier eating habits is increasingly important to improve quality of life and overall wellbeing.
    By Prof Estelle Van Tonder & Prof Christo Bisschoff
    8 Jul 2026
    8 Jul 2026
    Photo by ready made via
    Photo by ready made via www.pexels.com

    As consumers increasingly turn to AI for guidance on nutrition and healthy living, AI-generated recommendations are beginning to influence purchasing decisions and long-term eating habits.

    Moving beyond traditional health marketing

    Because many consumers view AI-generated advice as credible, organisations promoting healthier lifestyles should rethink their communication strategies. Traditional advertising alone is no longer sufficient.

    Instead, marketers should view AI as a complementary communication channel that can reinforce health messaging, educate consumers about nutritious choices, and support better decision-making at the point of purchase.

    How organisations can integrate AI into nutrition campaigns

    Organisations have several opportunities to incorporate AI into their health promotion initiatives.

    For example, health-focused organisations could optimise food labels and product information so AI platforms can easily interpret and recommend healthier options when consumers search for balanced meals.

    Fast-food brands offering healthier menu items could apply the same principles by structuring their online menus to make these options more visible and AI-friendly.

    Embedding AI-powered recommendations into digital menus could also increase consumer confidence in healthier alternatives.

    AI-powered tools that encourage healthier eating

    AI can also facilitate personalised nutrition planning.

    Health organisations could invite consumers to participate in AI-guided conversations that generate customised meal plans based on household preferences, dietary requirements and nutritional goals.

    In this model, organisations act as facilitators while AI delivers personalised guidance that encourages healthier eating habits.

    Interactive mobile applications could further support this approach by allowing families to record their food preferences, receive tailored meal suggestions, and access ongoing recommendations that promote healthier lifestyles.

    Building trust in AI-generated health advice

    While AI offers significant opportunities, organisations should also acknowledge its limitations. AI-generated recommendations may occasionally contain inaccuracies or overstate health benefits.

    To maintain consumer trust, AI-driven advice should be supported by clear disclaimers, evidence-based information and expert oversight.

    Combining AI tools with nutrition professionals and educational programmes can improve the reliability of health initiatives while protecting organisational credibility.

    Looking ahead

    As AI becomes increasingly integrated into consumers' daily decision-making, organisations that embrace AI responsibly will be better positioned to influence healthier eating behaviours.

    Success will depend not only on adopting new technology, but also on ensuring that AI-driven guidance remains accurate, transparent and centred on improving consumer wellbeing.

    Read more: eating habits, food marketing
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    About Prof Estelle Van Tonder & Prof Christo Bisschoff

    Estelle Van Tonder is a Professor of Marketing at the University of Johannesburg and Prof Christo Bischoff is a Marketing Management Lecturer at North-West University
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