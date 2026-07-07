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Vukile’s Diski FanFest returns for a second year
Soccer meets community
The Diski FanFest is the latest expression of retail property specialist Vukile's investment in experiences that strengthen communities and ensure its malls are vibrant social hubs – spaces that foster belonging, local pride and shared experience.
Vukile, which owns shopping malls and centres throughout South Africa, created the Diski FanFest to embed a lasting, positive legacy into each community it visits. Doc Khumalo will mentor young people at every stop, helping to inspire and develop strong leadership and character, backed up by soccer coaching, workshops, challenges and entertainment designed to leave an impact long after the final whistle.
"Our aim with this national campaign is to create an event that genuinely connects with customers, entertains them, and more than that to leave every community feeling more inspired, more capable and better able to build on their own strengths,” says Marijke Coetzee, director of marketing and communications at Vukile Property Fund.
“Customers and communities are at the heart of Vukile's shopping centres and taking the Diski FanFest to three provinces, deepening our investment in the sport and leadership skills in three communities, is a natural next step for a campaign that shoppers have already taken to heart.”
Doc Khumalo adds, "Soccer has given me so much and this is about giving back – inspiring the next generation while bringing communities together to share in the spirit of the game."
A game-changing goal
This year's tour "Diski Fanfest: The Beautiful Game 2026" raises the stakes on last year's legacy. Vukile is sponsoring 18 full, professional-grade youth team kits – more than triple last year's handover – along with 1,200 soccer balls across the communities the tour visits. No detail has been spared in creating an amazing experience. Yes, there will even be an on-site smart electric ball pump, to ensure that soccer balls have just the right bounce.
A weekend built for the whole family
Each mall will also host a fully integrated Diski FanFest Village for the weekend, featuring interactive highlights from foosball tables, selfie-ready fan locker photo installations and "Jump for It" walls for adults and children alike.
Saturdays feature Doc Khumalo's headline appearance, goal shootout games, skills challenges and giveaways, alongside the local handover of professional-grade youth kits, co-sponsored by Jam Clothing. Sundays bring family fun day flavour, with youth workshops, live entertainment and dedicated kids' zones.
Tour dates and appearances
Vuklie’s Diski FanFest kicks off at Dobsonville Mall in Soweto, Gauteng on the first weekend of July, moves to Gugulethu Square in Gugulethu, Western Cape on the second weekend, and concludes at Hammarsdale Junction in Hammarsdale, KwaZulu-Natal on the third weekend. Doc Khumalo will appear on the Saturday of each event.
|Venue
|Province
|Tour dates
|Doc Khumalo appearance
|Dobsonville Mall, Soweto
|Gauteng
|Sat 4 – Sun 5 July
|Sat 4 July, 12pm to 2pm
|Gugulethu Square, Gugulethu
|Western Cape
|Sat 11 – Sun 12 July
|Sat 11 July, 12pm – 2pm
|Hammarsdale Junction, Hammarsdale
|KwaZulu-Natal
|Sat 18 – Sun 19 July
|Sat 18 July, 12pm to 2pm
A fan favourite fest
Last year's tour left a measurable mark on the communities it visited. Vukile’s Diski FanFest attracted thousands of visitors and directly engaged 406 youth players from 26 local soccer teams, with 51 local soccer coaches involved in mentorship and coaching support.
Community leaders and club managers reported a marked rise in player confidence and motivation, with several noting that meeting Doc Khumalo helped reignite a sense of hope, discipline and purpose among young players.
"These numbers tell us the Diski FanFest is doing exactly what we set out to do, not just for one weekend, but for the season ahead and beyond. Seeing that impact grow is what's driving Vukile to leave an even greater legacy in the communities on the tour this year," says Coetzee.
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