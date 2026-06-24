First businesses secured for the new Rietvlei Business Park

Abland Property Developers welcomes the first long-term occupiers at its strategically positioned Pretoria East industrial and business development.

Rietvlei Business Park has reached an important milestone with the completion of facilities for its first tenants, marking further progress in the rollout of the premium new industrial and business development adjacent to the R21 in Pretoria East.

Electronics importer and retailer Rugged SA has commenced operations from its newly completed facility within the Abland Property Developers development, which is being undertaken in partnership with M&T Property Development. Packaging solutions company Package It has secured premises within the park and is preparing to commence operations from its new facility in July 2026.

Strategically positioned at the Nellmapius Drive interchange of the R21, Rietvlei Business Park has been designed to accommodate a range of businesses seeking modern facilities, strong accessibility and exceptional highway visibility.

Package It has secured a 6,700sqm warehouse facility that will support its packaging material assembly and distribution operations once operational.

Rugged SA, meanwhile, has taken occupation of a 2,200sqm facility comprising a combination of showroom, office and warehouse space, which supports the company’s import and sales operations for electronics products including cell phones and tablets.

According to Hein Papenfus, director at Abland Property Developers, the early commitment shown by the park’s first tenants reflects growing demand for well-located, premium-grade industrial space within Pretoria.

“As the first tenants within Rietvlei Business Park, Rugged SA and Package It have positioned themselves at the forefront of a highly visible and well-positioned business park,” says Papenfus. “Their commitment reflects confidence in the long-term value and exposure that the park offers.”

Papenfus reports that location and building quality continue to be among the most important considerations for businesses making property decisions in the current market environment.

“At Rietvlei Business Park, the combination of premium-grade facilities and strategic highway exposure has proven particularly attractive,” he says. “The long-term lease agreements secured within the park also reflect the confidence tenants have in the development’s long-term proposition.”

Rietvlei Business Park offers total development bulk of approximately 72,000sqm and is designed to accommodate a range of general industrial and business uses. To date, three buildings within the first phase of the development have already been successfully tenanted. At least the same number of buildings, together with four mini-units, are planned for the next phase of development, with construction expected to commence before the end of the year.

Grant Silverman, leasing director at Abland Property Developers, notes that Pretoria’s industrial and office property market has remained resilient over the past 18 months, with well-positioned nodes continuing to outperform.

“Nodes that offer easy highway access, brand exposure and proximity to established residential catchment areas continue to perform exceptionally well,” Silverman says. “Developments such as Irene Link are strong examples of nodes benefiting from these advantages.”

He adds that Rietvlei Business Park aligns closely with Abland Property Developers’ expertise in delivering quality industrial, office, retail and mixed-use developments tailored to modern operational requirements.

M&T Property Development, long-term landlord of the precinct, has played an instrumental role in unlocking the site through a complex land development process.

As development momentum continues to build, Abland Property Developers expects Rietvlei Business Park to play an increasingly important role in meeting demand for accessible, high-visibility industrial and business space in Pretoria East.



