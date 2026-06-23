Property lifestyle magazine launches with 50,000 print order

Seeff Open House – a premium lifestyle magazine that redefines what a property publication can be, and establishes itself as Africa’s largest property lifestyle title will launch in Spring with a print order of 50,000 copies.

Seeff Open House debuts this Spring with one of the largest print orders in South African publishing (Image supplied)

From Seeff Property Group, the publication is produced in partnership with independent publishing specialists Photodeli Custom Media Solutions.

The publication will be edited by editor Jason Brown, who brings over 25 years of consumer magazine experience and a team of skilled lifestyle creatives and contributors.

The magazine will be published in print and digital formats, distributed across Seeff’s 200 national branches and 1,300-strong agent network, as well as through 32 premium airport lounges across all major centres, and 36 five-star hotels nationwide.

Lifestyle content

Each issue will feature over 40 pages of original lifestyle content covering interiors, design, gardens, food, travel, entertaining and, of course, expert property intelligence alongside 32 pages of premium national listings across South Africa’s most sought-after neighbourhoods.

Seeff Open House will target a national audience of LSM 8-10+ readers aged 25 to 65, spanning all nine provinces, with primary market concentration in Gauteng, the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

These are high-net-worth homeowners, investors, semigrants and aspirant buyers making consequential property decisions – and acting on what they read.

Uniquely positioned

Seeff Property Group, a real estate company, operates across 11 countries and has more than 62 years in the industry, achieving over R1bn in monthly sales, 7,000 annual transactions, and 100,000 active buyers engaging with the brand every month.

It is a platform uniquely positioned to produce and distribute a publication of this reach and authority.

Samuel Seeff, chairman of Seeff Property Group, says the launch reflects a clear and timely opportunity, “South Africans are more deeply invested in property, financially and emotionally, than ever before.

“We identified a unique opportunity to go beyond listings and create a publication that speaks to the full life our clients are building.”

He adds, “Seeff Open House is far more than a property guide, it’s a premium lifestyle title that informs, inspires and connects with our audience – and one we believe they’ll want to read, keep and return to.”

Niche magazines

Marc Blachowitz, publisher at Photodeli Custom Media Solutions, says the timing could not be better.

“Focused, well-crafted independent and niche magazines are once again cutting through the clutter to create real, lasting opportunities for reader engagement.

“Premium print, in the hands of the right audience, commands a superior level of attention and a unique opportunity for advertising partners looking to reach this sought-after demographic.

He adds, “We look forward to working with Seeff to produce a publication that sets a new benchmark for property lifestyle media in Africa – with one of the largest print orders in South African publishing today.”

Brand’s market leadership

Seeff national marketing manager, Ted Frazer, says the magazine is a natural expression of the brand’s market leadership.

“We’re thrilled to be working with such a dynamic publishing team to bring to market a premium magazine that speaks directly to our target audience of property-active, financially empowered readers.

“Seeff Open House gives our national network an extraordinary marketing tool, and reflects the authority and trust the Seeff brand has built over more than six decades.”

The significant print order comes at a time when the Audit Bureau of Circulations (abc.org.za) reports seven consecutive quarters of year-on-year magazine growth nationally.