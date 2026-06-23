Klipdrift taps into rugby fever with Springboks-All Blacks partnership

As anticipation builds for one of rugby's most celebrated contests, Klipdrift has announced a partnership with Rugby's Greatest Rivalry, aligning the iconic South African brand with the highly anticipated return of the Springboks-All Blacks rivalry on local soil.

Andrea Quaye, marketing director at Heineken Beverages and Rian Oberholzer, CEO of SA Rugby. Image supplied

The partnership brings together two institutions deeply embedded in South African culture: a brand synonymous with social connection and a sporting rivalry that has captivated generations of rugby fans around the world.

A strategic play in South Africa's passion economy

The partnership was officially unveiled at an event hosted at Van Ryn's Distillery and Brandy Cellar earlier in June, positioning Klipdrift at the centre of one of the year's biggest sporting occasions.

The tour will see the All Blacks face South African provincial teams before taking on the Springboks in a blockbuster Test series in Johannesburg and Cape Town, creating multiple touchpoints for fan engagement across the country.

For Klipdrift, the sponsorship represents more than a sports marketing opportunity. It is a strategic investment in a cultural moment that resonates strongly with South African consumers.

"Klipdrift has always been part of the moments that bring South Africans together," says Andrea Quaye, marketing director at Heineken Beverages.

"Being part of a rivalry like this gives us the chance to show up in a space that feels very natural to the brand and to the way South Africans experience rugby."

Beyond the game: Celebrating fan culture

While the matches themselves will attract global attention, the partnership focuses heavily on the fan experience surrounding the rivalry.

From pre-match braais and watch parties to post-match debates and celebrations, rugby has long been a catalyst for social connection in South Africa.

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Klipdrift's campaign seeks to tap into these traditions, positioning the brand as part of the shared experiences that define major sporting occasions.

The strategy reflects a growing trend among brands to move beyond traditional sponsorship visibility and instead focus on creating authentic cultural relevance through fan engagement.

For Klipdrift, the value lies not only in the action on the field but also in the rituals, memories and conversations that rugby inspires.

Building the broader rugby experience

The partnership has also received support from rugby administrators, who view commercial collaborations as an important component of enhancing major sporting events.

According to Rian Oberholzer, CEO of SA Rugby, partnerships of this nature help elevate the overall fan experience.

"The beauty of Rugby's Greatest Rivalry is that it goes beyond the players on the field. It's created by generations of fans, the atmosphere they bring and the moments they share," says Oberholzer.

"This partnership helps us build on that legacy and deliver an even bigger experience around one of rugby's great rivalries."

Turning supporters into participants

As part of the campaign, Klipdrift is introducing a consumer activation inspired by one of South Africa's most recognisable drink orders: the double Klippies and Coke.

The initiative encourages South Africans to find their "Bok doubles" — everyday people who bear a resemblance to their favourite Springbok players.

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The activation forms part of a broader strategy to create participation and engagement beyond traditional advertising, giving supporters an opportunity to become part of the campaign while competing for prizes and unique experiences.

The approach reflects the increasing importance of interactive marketing campaigns that allow consumers to engage directly with brands and sporting properties.

A local brand for a global sporting occasion

The Springboks-All Blacks rivalry remains one of the most valuable and recognised matchups in international rugby, attracting audiences across multiple markets and generating significant commercial interest.

For Klipdrift, the partnership offers an opportunity to reinforce its position as a proudly South African brand while connecting with consumers through a shared sense of national pride and sporting passion.

As the tour approaches, the collaboration underscores how brands are increasingly leveraging major sporting moments to build deeper emotional connections with audiences.

In a rivalry defined by history, tradition and fierce competition, Klipdrift is betting that the strongest connection lies not only in the game itself, but in the moments that bring South Africans together around it.

As Rugby's Greatest Rivalry returns to South Africa, the brand is positioning itself at the heart of the celebrations, conversations and memories that make the occasion unforgettable.